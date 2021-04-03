पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:मननपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर प्रदर्शन जारी

चाननएक घंटा पहले
मननपुर स्टेशन पर 19वें दिन धरने पर बैठे संघ के सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बिहार दैनिक यात्री संघ के सदस्य 19वंे दिन भी धरने पर बैठे रहे

बिहार दैनिक यात्री संघ मननपुर के बैनर तले पिछले 19 दिनों से मननपुर स्टेशन पर ट्रेन ठहराव एवं परिचालन की मांग को लेकर लगातार चल रहे धरना प्रदर्शन गुरुवार को भी जारी रहा। धरना प्रदर्शन के दौरान सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष के कई प्रतिनिधि धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे और दैनिक यात्री संघ की मांगों को जायज ठहराते हुए रेल प्रशासन और सरकार के समक्ष इन मांगों को रखने का भरोसा दिलाया गया। बावजूद अभी तक न तो ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू हुआ है और न ही मननपुर स्टेशन पर पूर्व में रुक रही 02352 ट्रेन का ठहराव हुआ है। इससे प्रदर्शनकारियों के अंदर आक्रोश व्याप्त है। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने सरकार पर वादा खिलाफी का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि यहां से चुने गए और सरकार में शामिल जनप्रतिनिधियों ने जानबूझकर यहां के पिछड़े वर्गों के लोगों के साथ अन्याय करने और ट्रेन के ठहराव में बाधा उत्पन्न करने का आरोप लगाया है।

