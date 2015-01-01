पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को लाभ:बड़हिया से सुरजीचक होते रामपुर तक 20.10 किलोमीटर सड़क बनाने के लिए डिसाइड हो रहा टेंडर, जल्द शुरू होगा निर्माण कार्य

लखीसराय5 घंटे पहले
दियारा क्षेत्रों में जाने के लिए अभी ऐसी कच्ची हैं सड़कें।
  • बायपास के उद्‌घाटन के दौरान सांसद ने सीएम से सड़क निर्माण कराने का किया था अनुरोध

बड़हिया से खुटहा, लालदियारा तेरासी टोला, मुड़वरिया, वलीपुर, सुमन चौक हाेते सुरजीचक पुल के रास्ते रामपुर के पास एनएच तक 21.10 किलोमीटर स्टेट हाईवे बनाने को लेकर टेंडर डिसाइड की प्रक्रिया आचार संहिता समाप्त होते शुरू हो गई है। उसके बाद जल्द निर्माण कार्य 6958.10 करोड़ से शुरू होगा। सड़क के निर्माण में आने वाले निजी जमीन के मालिकों को उनकी जमीन का मुआवजे के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी के स्तर से कार्रवाई चल रही है। लगभग दो दर्जन गांवों की एक लाख से अधिक लोग लाभांवित होगी। सड़क निर्माण के लिए मंत्रि परिषद से स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद टेंडर निकाली गई। वंशीधर कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी पटना व भागलपुर की कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी ने टेंडर डाला है। स्थानीय स्तर से टेंडर पेपर

सांसद की पहल पर मिली स्वीकृति
16 जून को लखीसराय बायपास के उद्‌घाटन पर मुंगेर सांसद राजीव रंजन सिंह ललन ने मुख्यमंत्री से मांग की थी कि बड़हिया से सुरजीचक तक सड़क बनवाई जाए। मुख्यमंत्री ने सांसद के अनुरोध को स्वीकार कर स्वीकृति दी थी। 16 अगस्त को इस सड़क के निर्माण के लिए योजनाओं की स्वीकृति के लिए गठित लोक वित्त समिति ने दी स्वीकृति दे दी थी। सांसद ने कई जगहों पर स्वयं पहल कर योजना को गति दिलाई थी।

वलीपुर-रामपुर सड़क बनने से दियारा का होगा विकास
बड़हिया कॉलेज घाट से खुटहा, वलीपुर के रास्ते रामपुर तक पीडब्ल्यूडी सड़क बनने से दियारा का विकास होगा। लोगाें का जुड़ाव सीधे तौर तक प्रखंड व जिला मुख्यालय से हो जाएगा। इससे उन्हें अपने उत्पाद, फसल व सब्जियों को बेचने में सहूलियत होगी। लोगों को वैकल्पिक तौर पर बड़हिया से रामपुर तक एक बायपास मिल जाएगा।

