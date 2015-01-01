पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से मुक्ति की कामना की:अस्ताचल एवं उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को नदी घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं ने दिया अर्घ्य

उदयीमान भगवान भास्कर की आराधना करतीं छठ व्रती।

उदयीमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्ध्य देने की साथ ही महापर्व छठ संपन्न हो गया। व्रतियों ने शुक्रवार को अस्ताचल एवं शनिवार की सुबह उदयीमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया। परिवार की सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि की कामना की। पूजा के दौरान किऊल नदी तट पर खूब आतिशबाजियां हुई। सतरंगी छटा बिखरती रही। किऊल नदी में पानी का बहाव कम होने और नदी का स्वरूप बदलने से अर्ध्य देने में परेशानी हुई। नदी तट कीचड़ से भरा था।

फिसलन से व्रती एवं श्रद्धालुओं की परेशानी बढ़ती रही। किऊल नदी के पवित्र तट पर एक लाख से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु अर्ध्य देने पहंुचे थे। नदी के दोनों ओर श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी थी। एक तरफ शहर तो दूसरी तरफ ग्रामीणा क्षेत्र के श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ रही थी। पूजा समितियों द्वारा विभिन्न छठ घाटों को सजाया गया था। पूरा नदी तट रोशनी से नहाता रहा। लोगों के आस्था और उत्साह में कोरोना का जरा भी भय नहीं दिखा।

किऊल नदी के 19 घाटों के अलावा 5 पोखर व तालाबों में छठ व्रतियों ने भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया। कई जगहों पर कृत्रिम तालाबों में भी व्रतियों ने अर्घ्य अपिर्त किया। नदी तट पर जमकर आतिशबाजियां होती रही। जमीन से लेकर आसमान तक आतिशबाजियोंं का नजारा दिखा। पूरा नदी तट पटाखों से गूंजता रहा। आतिशबाजियों से सतरंगी छठा बिखतरा रहा। छठ घाट पर बच्चों के खिलौने के खेल खिलौने से लेकर गोलगप्पे एवं चाट पकौड़ों के भी स्टॉल लगाए गए थे।

सुबह बादलों में छिपे रहे भगवान भास्कर

शनिवार को उगते सूर्य भगवान को अर्घ्य देने के लिए सुबह से ही घाटों पर व्रती और श्रद्धालु जुटे रहे। भगवान सूर्य ने व्रतियाें को दर्शन देने में देरी की। भगवान बादलों में छिपे रहे। व्रती पानी में भगवान के दर्शन को खड़ी रही। जिले में सूर्योदय का समय सुबह 6.07 मिनट बताया गया था। 7 बजे भगवान ने हल्के रूप में दर्शन दिए। फिर लुका छिपी का खेल चलता रहा। हालांकि व्रतियों ने निर्धारित समय पर ही अर्घ्य दिया।

नदी तट पर पंडालों में बिराजे थे भगवान सूर्य

पूजा समितियों द्वारा भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमाएं स्थापित की गई थी। नदी किनारे बनाए गए पंडालों में भगवान की प्रतिमा स्थापित की पूजा अर्चना की गई। दर्जन भर पूजा पंडालों में भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमाएं स्थापित की गई थी। शनिवार की देर शाम प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन किया गया। कोरोना को लेकर प्रशासन द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन का कोई असर नहीं दिखा।

ज्यादातर छठ व्रती एवं श्रद्धालु बिना मास्क के अर्घ्य देने घाट पर पहुंचे थे। आस्था ने श्रद्धालुओं के मन से कोरोना का भय खत्म कर दिया था। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी पालन होता नहीं दिखा। लोग भीड़ के बीच घंटाें खड़े रहे।

घाटों पर अर्घ्य देने को उमड़े श्रद्धालु

चानन|भगवान सूर्य की उपासना का महापर्व छठ पर शुक्रवार को व्रतधारी महिलाओं ने अस्ताचलगामी एवं उदयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर सुख, शांति एवं उन्नति की कामना की। अर्घ्य देने के लिए जलाशयों, नहरों नदियों व तालाबों एवं घर में बने जलकुंड पर बने छठ घाटों पर व्रती महिलाओं के साथ ही श्रद्धालु उमड़ पड़े। सुरक्षा की भी चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था की गई थी। महिलाओं ने भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर मन्नतें मांगी। छठ व्रती अपने थालों पर सूप रखकर घी के दीपक जलाकर छठी मईया का ध्यान लगाकर पूजा की।

