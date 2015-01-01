पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन की लापरवाही:बाईपास सड़क पर बह रहा नाले का गंदा पानी

बड़हियाएक घंटा पहले
बाइपास सड़क पर कई महीनों से नाली का गंदा पानी बहने से राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी हो रही। जलजमाव से सड़क भी टूटकर जर्जर चुकी है। बड़हिया बिजली ऑफिस मोड़ के समीप स्थित गली से हमेशा नाली का गंदा पानी सड़क पर बहते रहता है। इस रास्ते से लोग बड़हिया रेलवे स्टेशन, जगदंबा मंदिर, बड़हिया बाजार, रेफरल अस्पताल आदि जगहों पर जाते हैं।

सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी यहां के स्थानीय दुकानदारों को होती है। बावजूद आजतक नाली की पानी के निकासी का कोई ठोस रास्ता नहीं निकाला गया। स्थानीय दुकानदारों का कहना है कि यही हाल रहा तो आंदोलन करेंगे। जब भी नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी व प्रबंधक से पूछा जाता है तो नाला का निकास नहीं रहने के कारण पानी सड़क पर आ रहा है।

