सख्ती:थानों में सीसीटीवी लगाने को बनी जिला कमेटी

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कमिश्नर, डीएम, एसपी और जिला परिषद के अध्यक्ष होंगे कमेटी के सदस्य

जिले के सभी थानों में सीसीटीवी लगाने और निगरानी को जिलास्तरीय निगरानी कमेटी बनी है। एसपी सुशील कुमार ने सभी थानाध्यक्ष को पत्र जारी किया है। बताया कि जिला स्तरीय निगरानी समिति में मुंगेर प्रमंडल के आयुक्त, लखीसराय के जिलाधिकारी, एसपी और जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष सदस्य होंगे। इस समिति का दायित्व सीसीटीवी एवं संबंधित उपकरणों का पर्यवेक्षण रख-रखाव एवं संधारण, सीसीटीवी एवं संबंधित उपकरणों का पर्यवेक्षण रख-रखाव एवं संधारण का निरंतर अनुश्रवण, सीसीटीवी एवं संबंधित उपकरणों के कामकाज एवं रखरखाव के संबंध में संबंधित थानाध्यक्षों से संपर्क बनाए रखना, सीसीटीवी एवं संबंधित उपकरणों के कामकाज एवं रखरखाव के संबंध में राज्य स्तरीय निगरानी समिति को मासिक प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराना एवं विभिन्न पुलिस थानों में रक्षित सीसीटीवी फुटेज की समीक्षा करना कि ताकि मानवाधिकार कि ऐसी घटनाओं की पड़ताल की जा सके जो घटित हुई हो किंतु प्रतिवेदित नहीं हुआ हो। यह आदेश सुप्रीम कोर्ट के द्वारा पारित न्यायादेश के आलोक में किया गया है।

होमगार्ड को ड्यूटी के दौरान वर्दी में रहने का निर्देश
रामगढ़ चौक | रामगढ़ चौक थाना में होमगार्ड जवानों के कंपनी कमांडर बिहार गृह रक्षा वाहिनी लखीसराय के महेंद्र प्रसाद यादव ने निरीक्षण किया। थाना व अंचल में होमगार्ड के तीन पार्टी में 12 होमगार्ड जवान की गतिविधि का निरीक्षण किया। मानक अनुरूप ड्यूटी एवं इस दौरान वर्दी में रहने का निर्देश दिया। ससमय उपस्थिति की हिदायत दी। उपस्थिति पंजी का भी निरीक्षण किया। उनके साथ होमगार्ड के शाखा सहायक संजय कुमार दुबे एवं होमगार्ड के जवान मुनचुन कुमार राय, हरेराम सिंह, अनिल सिंह, चिरंजीवी सिंह, जय प्रकाश कुमार उपस्थित थे।

चिमनी के समीप से ट्रैक्टर की चोरी, एफआईआर
सूर्यगढ़ा| माणिकपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मौलानगर गांव स्थित एक चिमनी के समीप से चोरों ने एक ट्रैक्टर की चोरी कर ली। मंगलवार को कटेहर गांव निवासी ब्रहमदेव सिंह के पुत्र निरंजन कुमार सिंह ने माणिकपुर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी है। घटना 18 जनवरी 2021 की देर रात की है। घटना के बाद चिमनी पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की जांच की गयी जिसमें एक चोर वाहन को ले जाते दिख रहा है लेकिन उसकी पहचान नहंी हो पायी है। थानाध्यक्ष ब्रजेश कुमार ने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

