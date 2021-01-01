पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस आज:सुबह 9.05 बजे डीएम करेंगे झंडोत्तोलन

लखीसराय38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट में अंतिम चरण की तैयारी करते कर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट में अंतिम चरण की तैयारी करते कर्मी।
  • कलेक्ट्रेट के गांधी मैदान में होगा मुख्य आयोजन, तैयारियां पूरी
  • कोरोना गाइडलाइन के पालन को निर्देश जारी, स्वतंत्रता सेनानी होंगे सम्मानित

शनिवार को गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर जिले के विभिन्न सरकारी एवं निजी संस्थानों में तिरंगा झंडा शान से फहराया जाएगा। झंडोत्तोलन की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। झंडोत्तोलन का म़ुख्य कार्यक्रम कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित गांधी मैदान में आयोजित किया जाएगा। जहां 09:05 बजे जिलाधिकारी संजय कुमार सिंह झंडोतोलन करेंगे। इस अवसर पर एसपी के अलावा पुलिस, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी, जनप्रतिनिधि व गणमान्य लोग मौजूद रहेंगे। झंडोत्तोलन कार्यक्रम में डीएम परेड का निरीक्षण करेंगे। झंडोत्तोलन कार्यक्रम में कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर लोगों को ई कार्ड के माध्यम से निमंत्रण भेजा गया है। इसके अलावा काेरोना से संबंधित हरेक नियमों का अनुपालन करने का निर्देश जारी किया गया है। परेड में प्लाटून कमांडर के साथ कुल तीन टुकड़ी को शामिल किया गया है। इस मौके पर बीएमपी, जिला पुलिस बल, जिला महिला पुलिस बल की एक एक प्लाटून मौजूद रहेंगे। कार्यक्रम में देश की आजादी में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले जिले के स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा उनके घरों में ही सम्मानित किया जायेगा। 26 जनवरी को दोपहर में स्थानीय गांधी मैदान में नागरिक एकादश एवं जिला प्रशासन एकादश के बीच फैंसी क्रिकेट मैच का आयोजन होगा। गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर भवनों का रंग-रोगन करने के साथ ही साफ-सफाई और तोरण द्वार बनाने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। फैंसी क्रिकेट मैच का आयोजन सड़क सुरक्षा माह के मौके पर किया जा रहा है।

झंडोत्तोलन का समय

गांधी मैदान 09:05 बजे समाहरणालय 9:45बजे एसपी कार्यालय 09: 55 बजे डीआरडीए 10:05 बजे जिला परिषद 10:15 बजे अनुमंडल कार्यालय 10:25 बजे कवैया थाना 10:30 बजे पुलिस लाईन 10:50 बजे

महादलित टोलों में पदाधिकारी करेंगे झंडोत्तोलन

महादलित टोलों में झंडोत्तोलन के लिए पदाधिकारी नामित हुए। डीएम संजय कुमार सिंह महिसोना पूर्वी मुशहरी स्थित सामुदायिक भवन एवं एसपी सुशील कुमार महिसोना पश्चिम टोला स्थित सामुदायिक भवन में झंडोत्तोलन करेंगे। डीडीसी अनिल कुमार गढ़ी बिशनपुर मुसहरी टोला, अपर समाहर्ता मोहम्मद इबरार आलम बिहरौरा मुसहरी के सामुदायिक भवन, गढ़ी बिशनपुर मुसहरी टोला में डीसीएलआर परमानंद कुमार बिहटा मुशहरी में वरीय कोषागार पदाधिकारी जाकिर हुसैन, जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी राजीव जयनगर लाली पहाड़ी मुसहरी टोला, एसडीओ संजय कुमार झिनौरा उत्थान केंद्र, भूमि सुधार उप समाहर्ता संजय कुमार बिलौरी मुसहरी टोला, जिला योजना पदाधिकारी आशुतोष दत्ता पतनेर मुसहरी टोला, लोक शिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी कुरौता मुसहरी स्थित सामुदायिक भवन में।

इन्हें किया नामित

गोविंद बीघा में विशेष कार्य पदाधिकारी ब्रजेश कुमार विकल, डीईओ संजय कुमार लोदिया महादलित टोला, सीएस डा. आत्मानंद कुमार नेरी बस्ती वार्ड नंबर 18 में, जिला बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी संतर मुहल्ला मांझी टोला वार्ड नंबर 19 के लिए नामित हुए हैं।


गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट में अंतिम चरण की तैयारी करते कर्मी।

महादलित टोला में नप सभापति फहराएंगे तिरंगा
नप सभापति अरविंद पासवान वार्ड नंबर 20 के महादलित टोला में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे। वार्ड पार्षद सुरेन्द्र मंडल ने बताया कि महादलित टोला में गणतंत्र दिवस पर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया है। इधर गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर शहर के मुख्य डाकघर को फूलों से आकर्षक सजावट की गई है।

शहर के शहीद द्वार पर लगाई गई दो नई घड़ियां
गणतंत्र दिवस पर नगर परिषद ने शहीद द्वार पर दो नई घड़ियां लगाई। शहर के मुख्य मार्ग एवं लखीसराय स्टेशन के पास स्थित शहीद द्वार नई पीढियांें के लिए प्रेरणा स्रोत है। शहीद द्वार पर पूर्व से भी दोनों दिशा में घड़ी लगाई गई थी। रख रखाव के अभाव में दाेनों घडी काफी समय से खराब पड़ी थी।

