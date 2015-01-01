पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:हड़ताल पर सदर अस्पताल व निजी क्लीनिक के डॉक्टर, इलाज के लिए भटकते रहे मरीज

डाक्टरों के हड़ताल पर रहने के कारण इलाज के इंतजार में बाहर खड़े मरीज।
  • आयुष डॉक्टर को सर्जरी की अनुमति का विरोध, आईएमए व भासा के आह्वान पर हड़ताल
  • सदर अस्पताल में रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर बंद, सिर्फ इमरजेंसी सेवा चालू

आयुष मंत्रालय द्वारा आयुर्वेद सर्जन को सर्जरी की अनुमति दिये जाने के विरोध में भारतीय चिकित्सा संघ (आईएमए ) और भारतीय चिकित्सा सेवा (भासा) के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को लखीसराय सदर अस्पताल सहित निजी क्लीनिक के चिकित्सक हड़ताल पर रहे। डॉक्टरों ने कार्य का बहिष्कार कर अपने घरों में रहे। हड़ताल अवधि में इमरजेंसी सेवा को छोड़कर सभी तरह का इलाज बंद रहा। चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल से निजी अस्पताल में भी ताले लटके रहे। सदर अस्पताल में ओपीडी सेवा बंद रहने से दूर-दूर से इलाज के लिए आने वाले मरीजों को काफी कठिनाई हो रही है। बिना इलाज कराए ही वापस लौटना पड़ा। सुबह छह बजे से शाम छह बजे तक 12 घंटे डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर रहे। जिसके कारण जिले में स्वास्थ्य सेवा पूरी तरह प्रभावित रहा। इसके कारण मरीजों को न तो निजी अस्पताल में और न ही सरकारी अस्पताल में इलाज हो सका। मेडिकल दुकानों इलाज के लिए दवा खरीद कर मरीज व उनके परिजन घर वापस चले गए तो कुछ अस्पताल के निकट घंटों डॉक्टर के आने की प्रतीक्षा करते रहे। ठंड के कारण दूर दराज से आए मरीजों को सबसे अधिक परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल का जिले में व्यापक असर रहा। आईएमए और भासा के संयुक्त आह्वान पर आयोजित हड़ताल के कारण लखीसराय सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी में कुर्सियां खाली पड़ी रही। डॉक्टर अस्पताल तो पहुंचे लेकिन मरीजों का इलाज करने से अपने को अलग रखा। इस कारण मरीजों को इधर-उधर भटकना पड़ा। डॉक्टर के नहीं रहने के कारण नर्स व अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मी ड्यूटी पर रहे लेकिन कार्य नहीं कर पाई।

आयुर्वेद सर्जरी के खिलाफ नहीं, मरीजों की चिंता : भासा व आईएमए

आईएमए के अध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रवीण कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि कोविड एवं इमरजेंसी सेवा को छोड़ कर ओपीडी पूरी तरह बंद रहा। निजी क्लीनिकों पर ओपीडी में मरीजों का उपचार नहीं हुआ। केंद्र सरकार का आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने का अधिकार दिए जाने का फैसला गलत है। इससे मरीजों की परेशानी बढ़ेगी। वहीं भासा के मुंगेर जोन के महासचिव एवं लखीसराय सदर अस्पताल के चर्मरोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. आनंद शंकर शरण सिंह ने बताया कि वे आयुर्वेद सर्जरी के खिलाफ नहीं है लेकिन जिस तरह से आधुनिक सर्जरी की अनुमति चिकित्सकों को दी गई है, उससे मरीजों को परेशानी बढ़ेगी। केन्द्र सरकार के द्वारा आयुष चिकित्सक को बिना ट्रेनिंग के ही सर्जरी करने का आदेश दिया जाना उचित कदम नहीं है। इसलिए सरकार के इस फैसले के विरोध में चिकित्सकों का सांकेतिक हड़ताल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सांकेतिक हड़ताल 12 घंटे का है। इमरजेंसी और कोरोना से संबंधित कार्य हो रहा है।

इलाज को परेशान मरीज बिना इलाज के लौटे घर
हड़ताल से परेशानी झेल रहे मरीज राम कुमार पत्नी का इलाज कराने के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचे थे। बताया डॉक्टर साहब का हड़ताल रहने के कारण इलाज नहीं हो रहा है। रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर भी बंद पड़ा हुआ है। कुछ देर रूक कर देख लेते हैं, नहीं तो घर चले जाएंगे। इसके अलावा काफी संख्या में महिलाएं अपने व अपने बच्चों के इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंची लेकिन हड़ताल के कारण वापस लौट जाना पड़ा।

अस्पताल के रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर पर छाई रही वीरानी
सदर अस्पताल और निजी क्लिनिक में हड़ताल रहने के कारण सदर अस्पताल के रजिस्ट्रेशन काउन्टर पर भी वीरानी छाई रही। रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर बंद रहने के कारण मरीजों का पुर्जा भी नही कट रहा था। वहीं दवा काउन्टर भी बंद रहा। निजी क्लिनिकों में भी ताला लटका रहा। मरीज वहां से भी वापस लौटते देखे गए।

