पुजा - पाठ:दिवाली व छठ को लेकर घरों की रंगाई-पुताई शुरू

चाननएक घंटा पहले
दुर्गापूजा खत्म होते ही लोग दीपावली की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। इसको लेकर घर आदि की साफ-सफाई करने में लोग लग गए हैं। दीपावली के बाद छठ पूजा भी होनी है, जो साफ-सफाई का प्रतीक माना जाता है। शहर से लेकर गांव तक लोग घरों की रंगाई-पुताई समेत अन्य साफ-सफाई काम शुरू कर दिए गए हैं।

