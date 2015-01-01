पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहर मिला खाने से युवक की मौत:पिता ने जहर देकर मारने का लगाया आरोप, रामगढ़ चौक के बिहटा गांव का मामला

रामगढ़ चौकएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार देर रात बिहटा ग्राम में एक सोलह वर्षीय युवक की मौत जहर मिला खाना खाने से हो गई। आरोप है कि अपने भतीजे को चाचा व चाची ने खाना में जहर मिला दिया। तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद चाची एवं चाचा ने रामगढ़ चौक निजी क्लीनिक में भर्ती करवाया लेकिन डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। उसके बाद चाचा चाची फरार हो गये।

जानकारी के अनुसार नालंदा जिले के ग्राम सरमेरा थाना निवासी नरेश प्रसाद का 16 वर्षीय पुत्र शशि कुमार को उसके चाचा संजय प्रसाद ने मंगलवार को अपने ससुराल बिहटा ग्राम बहला-फुसलाकर लाया। संजय प्रसाद की पत्नी गुड़िया देवी उर्फ रेशमा ने भतीजा शशि कुमार को खाना में जहर मिला दिया।

उसकी तबियत बिगड़ने लगी। सूचना मिलते ही मृतक के पिता नरेश प्रसाद पहुंचकर अपने भाई पर जहर देकर मार देने का आरोप लगाया। कहा कि हमारे पिताजी नौकरी से रिटायर हुए हैं पैसे को लेकर हर वक्त भाई संजय प्रसाद लड़ाई करता था। इससे तंग आकर सपरिवार बरबीघा में किराए के मकान में रहने लगे।

मंगलवार दोपहर भाई आया और बेटे को ससुराल ले कर चला गया। सुबह में जानकारी मिली कि बेटा ने जहर खा लिया। हॉस्पिटल में न भाई-भाभी नहीं थी। फरार हो गए थे। मेरा बेटा मृत पड़ा हुआ था।

सूचना पर थानाध्यक्ष धीरेन्द्र कुमार पाठक ने पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचकर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए लखीसराय भेज दिया। बताया पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि किस वजह से युवक की मौत हुई।

