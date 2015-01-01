पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या कि आशंका:पेड़ से लटके मिले शव के मामले में प्राथमिकी

बड़हियाएक घंटा पहले
  • मृतक के भाई के बयान पर दर्ज हुआ मामला

बड़हिया थानाक्षेत्र के एनएच 80 से खुटहा जाने वाले मार्ग में गढ़ लक्ष्मीपुर बहियार स्थित शिवा ईंट चिमनी के समीप गुरुवार की शाम लक्ष्मीपुर निवासी दामोदर रजक के 35 वर्षीय पुत्र विकास रजक का शव पेड़ से लटका मिलने के मामले में मृतक के भाई राजेश रजक के फर्द बयान पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है। राजेश रजक ने कहा कि उसका भाई ड्राइवर था। वह प्रतापपुर के किसान अवधेश सिंह का ट्रैक्टर चलाता था। 2 नवंबर को प्रतापपुर से घर आ रहा था। इसी बीच रास्ते से गायब हो गया। काफी खोजबीन किया लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चला। 5 नवम्बर गुरुवार को ग्रामीणों से जानकारी मिली कि मेरा भाई शिवा चिमनी के समीप आम पेड़ में पेड़ में लटका है। वहां देखा कि भाई को रस्सी से बांधकर पेड़ में लटकाया हुआ है। घुटना से खून बह रहा था। ऐसा लगा कि भाई का हत्या कर शव का आत्महत्या का रूप देने रस्सी से बांधकर झाड़ी में पेड़ से लटकाया है। एसडीपीओ रंजन कुमार ने बताया कि पोस्टमाॅर्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद पता लगेगा कि यह हत्या या आत्महत्या है।

