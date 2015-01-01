पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पति की हत्या का मामला:पत्नी और उसके आशिक सहित 5 पर प्राथमिकी

सूर्यगढ़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • मृतक के भाई ने दर्ज कराई प्राथमिकी, पत्नी गिरफ्तार, भेजा जेल

शनिवार देर रात मेदनीचौकी थाना क्षेत्र के किशनपुर गांव में अवैध संबंध का विरोध करने पर पत्नी रिंकी देवी ने आशिक सहित बेटी और दामाद के साथ मिलकर पति संजय पटेल की हत्या कर दी थी। सोमवार को मृतक का भाई अजय कुमार ने थाने में इन लोगों के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में पत्नी रिंकी देवी,दामाद रणवीर कुमार राणा, पुत्री गंुजन कुमारी एवं अंजली कुमारी सहित किरणपुर गांव निवासी शंभु साव के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी हैै। प्राथमिकी के अनुसार मृतक के भाई ने बताया कि दाे साल से गांव के ही शंभु साव से उनकी भाभी रिंकी देवी का अवैध संबंध था। अवैध संबंध और पुलिस के सहयोग से मृतक को पहले शराब पीकर हंगामा करने एवं मारपीट करने के आरोप में जेल भेज दिया गया। जिसके बाद दोनो के बीच अवैध संबंध चलता रहा। लाॅकडाउन के बाद जेल से छुटकर आने के बाद इस मामले की जानकारी मिलने पर पति पत्नी में इस संबंध को लेकर प्रतिदिन लडाई और झगडा होता था। शनिवार की रात भी दोनों के बीच झगड़ा हुआ था जिसके बाद पत्नी ने अपने आशिक और अन्य के साथ मिलकर संदेश पटेल को मौत के घाट उतार दिया। थानाध्यक्ष रूबीकांत कच्छप ने मामले की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि पांच लोगों के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी गयी है। पत्नी को गिरफ्तार कर सोमवार को जेल भेज दिया गया। वही अन्य को भी गिरफ्तार करने को लिए छापेमारी की जा रहीे है। बता दें कि मामले में पति स्व. गोविंद महतो के 40वर्षीय पुत्र संजय पटेल की हत्या के पीछे का मामला पत्नी रिंकी देवी का असमाजिक तत्वों के साथ अवैध संबंध व पति द्वारा शराब पीकर मारपीट करना भी बताया जाता है। शनिवार की शाम भी पति-पत्नी के बीच झड़प हुई थी।

