गांजा बरामद:80 लाख के गांजा बरामद मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज

लखीसराय6 घंटे पहले
  जैतपुर गांव से बरामद हुआ था 20 केजी गांजे का 24 पैकेट

बड़हिया पुलिस ने गश्ती के दौरान जैतपुर गांव के पास एक गोदाम से लगभग 80 लाख रुपए मूल्य की गांजा बरामद किया है। गांजा तस्कर और गोदाम मालिक फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने जैतपुर निवासी चोइंया सिंह के पुत्र अभिषेक कुमार के विरूद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज किया है। एसपी सुशील कुमार ने अपने कार्यालय कक्ष में आयोजित प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बताया कि पुलिस गश्ती के दौरान गांजा जैतपुर गांव के अभिषेक सिंह के मार्केट के पास कुछ लोगों के जमा होने पर पुलिस को संदेह हुआ। मार्केट के अंदर पहुंचने पर गांजा का गंध मिला। सूचना थानाध्यक्ष के देने के बाद डीएम ने मजिस्ट्रेट के रूप में एक्साइज़ सुपरिटेंडेंट को भेजा। उनकी मौजूदगी में मार्केट के पिछले भाग में बने गोदाम के शटर को खोला गया। जांच में गोदाम के अंदर बड़ा और एक छोटा ट्रंक से 24 पैकेट में बंद 502.6 किलो गांजा बरामद हुआ। प्रत्येक पैकेट में 20-21 किलो गांजा पैक था। बताया कि गांजा का अनुमानित मूल्य लगभग 80-90 लाख रूपए के आसपास है। एसपी ने बताया कि अभिषेक सिंह पर पूर्व में भी गांजा तस्करी का मुकदमा दर्ज हो चुका है। पुलिस निगरानी रख रही थी। अभियान में शामिल एक्साइज विभाग की टीम और बड़हिया थाना की टीम पुरस्कृत होगी। प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में अधीक्षक उत्पाद शैलेन्द्र कुमार चौधरी, बड़हिया थानाध्यक्ष धीरेन्द्र कुमार पांडेय, प्रशिक्षु अवर निरीक्षक कुमार संजीव, निरीक्षक उत्पाद प्रकाश, एसआई उत्पाद अमृत कुमार गुप्ता एवं पवित्रा कुमारी के अलावा पुलिस बल शामिल थे।

