पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपावली:प्रतिबंध के बाद भी बिक रहे पटाखे 14.49 लाख के गोल्ड बॉण्ड बिके

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपावली पर खरीदारी को लेकर उमड़ी भीड़ से शहर में लगा जाम।
  • धनतेरस के बाद दीपावली की खरीदारी को लेकर बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़
  • दीपावली का पूरा बाजार केआरके हाई स्कूल मैदान में शिफ्ट

धनतेरस की खरीदारी के दूसरे दिन दीपावली पर बाजाराें में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी। लोग मिट्‌टी के दीए से लेकर पूजन सामग्री एवं पटाखों की खरीद की। पूरे दिन बाजार ग्राहकों से भरा रहा। शहर के हर हिस्से में दीपावली का बाजार सजा है। शहर के बीच स्थित केआरके हाई स्कूल मैदान में एक ही जगह दीपावली का बाजार लगा है। वहां ग्राहकों के लिए हर प्रकार की चीजें उपलब्ध है। मैदान में अस्थाई तौर पर दुकानें लगाई गई है। ग्राहकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ रही है। शुक्रवार का सुबह से ही बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ने लगी थी। देर से खुलने वाली दुकानें भी जल्दी खुली। खरीदारी के लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोग सुबह से ही बाजार पहुचने लगे थे। 10 बजे के बाद बाजारों में भीड़ काफी बढ़ गई। एक ही जगह दीपावली का पूरा बाजार : ग्राहक एक ही जगहों पर दीपावली की पूरी खरददारी कर सकते हैं। पूरे मैदान में बाजार सजा है। दर्जनों स्टॉल लगे हैं। मिट़टी के दीए, लक्ष्मी गणेश एवं अन्य कलात्मक मूर्तियां, सजावटी सामान, पूजन सामग्री से लेकर पटाखे एवं मिठाईयों के स्टॉल लगे हैं।

125 डेसिबल से कम के पटाखे रात 8 से 10 तक जला सकेंगे
जिला प्रशासन के प्रतिबंध के बावजूद भी शहर में सुरक्षा का ताचा पर रख पटायों की बिक्री खुले आम हो रही है। शहर में सड़क किनारे दोनों ओर पटाखे की दुकानें लगाई गई है। ऊपर से बिजली तार गुजरी है। पटाखों की खरीद के लिए ग्राहकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ रही। जिला प्रशसन ने 125 डेसिबल से कम आवाज वाले पटाखों को जलाने का समय रात्रि 8 से 10 बजे निर्धारित किया है।

दूसरे दिन भी धनतेरस पर ग्राहकाें की खरीदारी
धनतेरस गुरुवार को था। दूसरे दिन भी मनाया गया। लोगों ने शुक्रवार को भी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम, वर्तन एवं सोने चांदी की खरीदारी की। मुख्य डाकघर में गोल्ड बॉण्ड की बिक्री दूसरे दिन भी हुई। दूसरे दिन मुख्य डाकघर में कुल 144956 रुपये के 28 ग्राम गोल्ड बॉण्ड की बिक्री हुई।

घरौंदे की खूब हुई बिक्री | दीपवाली पर घरौंदे बनाने की परंपरा रही है। पहले मिट़्टी के कलात्मक घरौंदे बनाए जाते थे। अब बाजार में रेडीमेड घरौंदे बाजार में उपलब्ध है। स्टील एवं आयरन चदरे से बने घरौंदे की काफी डिमांड रही। रेडीमेड घरौंदे की भीइ खूब बिक्री हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें