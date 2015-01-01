पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना के पांच नए मरीज मिले संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 3457

लखीसराय3 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से मंगलवार को जारी रिपोर्ट में कोरोना के 5 नए मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। जिले से विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के 5 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 46 हो गई है। कुल संक्रमित 3457 हैं। इनमें 3411 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो गए हैं। मंगलवार को 3 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। 46 संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे हैं। कोरोना से 4 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। छह संक्रमित मरीज को पूर्व में रेफर किया गया है। जांच की गति को बढ़ाने और गांव-गांव में जांच हाेने के कारण कोरोना के संक्रमित मरीजाें की संख्या में वृद्धि हो रही है और मरीज भी जल्दी रिकवर हो रहे हैं। संक्रमण का दौर पूरी तरह से समाप्त नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन लोग मास्क पहनने से परहेज कर रहे हैं। इस दिशा में प्रशासनिक कड़ाई भी शिथिल पड़ गई है। एेसे में जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं अा जाता है, तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन का काम करेंगी, इसलिए लगातार मास्क का उपयाेग करते रहे। डॉ. कंचन कुमार ने बताया कि काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव का एकमात्र फिलहाल साधन मास्क है। घर से निकलते, भीड़-भाड़ स्थलों पर या लोगों के संपर्क के दौरान मास्क का अवश्य उपयेाग करें। इसमें लापरवाही जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है।

