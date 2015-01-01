पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोगों में आक्रोश:पटेलपुर रूईया घाट पर अर्घ्य देने आते हैं पांच हजार श्रद्धालु, जमा है कीचड़

सूर्यगढ़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छठ घाट पर जमा कीचड़।
  • प्रशासन और जनप्रतिनिधियों की लापरवाही से घाट की नहीं हुई मरम्मत

पटेलपुर रूईया घाट की साफ-सफाई और मरम्मत नहीं होने के कारण श्रद्धालुओं में प्रशासन समेत जनप्रतिनिधियों के विरुद्ध आक्रोश है। गुरुवार की शाम तक उक्त घाट के आने-जाने वाले रास्ते समेत छठ घाट पर कचरा और कीचड़ था। स्थानीय प्रशासन के लापरवाही व वरीय अधिकारी द्वारा उक्त घाट का निरीक्षण नहीं करने के कारण इस प्रकार की स्थिति उत्पन्न हुई है। दूसरी ओर पटेलपुर पुल घाट के दोनों छोर पर कीचड़ है सिर्फ घाट पर मौजूद कागज और पॉलिथीन को चुनकर खानापूर्ति की गई है। प्रशासन लगातार घाटों का निरीक्षण करने का दावा करता रहा है, लेकिन उनके दावे खोखले साबित हो रहे हैं। 13 नवंबर को डीएम समेत सभी वरीय पदाधिकारियों ने विभिन्न घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। पटेलपुर पुल घाट का भी निरीक्षण किया, लेकिन पास में रूईया घाट डीएम के लिस्ट में नहीं था। इस कारण 5 हजार के आबादी वाले घाट में प्रशासन की ओर से एक भी कार्य नहीं किया गया। यहां तक की बैरिकेडिंग तक नहीं कराई गई। बैरिकेडिंग नहीं होने से कभी भी अप्रिय घटने की आशंका है। दैनिक भास्कर ने इस मामले को लेकर बीडीओ अभिषेक कुमार से बात की तो उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों घाटों की सफाई एवं बैरिकेडिंग करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। काम किया जा रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर ने गुरुवार की शाम करीब 5 बजे रूईया घाट का निरीक्षण किया, जिसमें न तो कही बैरिकेडिंग कराई गई थी न तो घाट पर सफाई कार्य चल रहा था। दूसरी ओर पूजा समिति के सदस्यों ने प्रशासन के रवैये से नाराज चल रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि 30 वर्षों से हमलोग घाटों की मरम्मति से लेकर अन्य सभी कार्य करते आ रहे हैं, लेकिन प्रशासन द्वारा एक भी मदद मुहैया नहीं कराया जाता है। जिससे युवाओं का मनोबल टूटता जा रहा है। जिला परिषद सदस्य बनवारी राय के घर के सामने बने घाट पर उनका भी ध्यान नहीं गया एवं उनके द्वारा पहल तक नहीं की गई। पूजा समिति के सदस्यों द्वारा कुछ लाइटें घाट पर लगाई गई है। इसके अलावे उक्त घाट पर जनप्रतिनिधि और प्रशासन द्वारा कुछ नहीं किया गया है।

छठ घाट पर मास्क पहनकर जाना अनिवार्य
बड़हिया | जैतपुर स्थित गंगा छठ घाट का सफाई और घाट का सजावट गुरुवार को श्रीठाकुर लक्ष्मीनारायण नवयुवक छठ पूजा समिति ने किया। समिति के अध्यक्ष गोपाल कुमार ने कहा कि जैतपुर में भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा 12 वर्षों से स्थापित की जाती रही है। भगवान भास्कर की पूजा खरना की रात में किया जाता है और संध्या अर्घ्य की रात्रि में भगवान सत्यनारायण जी का पूजन कर श्रद्धालुओं में प्रसाद बांटा जाता है। इसके साथ समिति के कार्यकर्ता लगभग आधा दर्जन गोताखोर की व्यवस्था व सुरक्षा की हर जिम्मेवारी को ध्यान में रखते हैं और तन-मन से पिछले एक सप्ताह से इस बड़े आयोजन के लिए समर्पित रहते हैं। इस वर्ष कोरोना के मद्देनजर व्रतियों में श्रद्धालुओं से अपील की है कि घाट पर मास्क पहनकर आना अनिवार्य है और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें। मौके पर महासचिव ज्ञान गौरव सिंह, कोषाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार, अंकुल कुमार, गौरव कुमार, राहुल कुमार, सुजीत कुमार, नंदन कमाल, रवि रंजन कुमार, ओमकार कुमार, नीरज सिंह, सिंटू कुमार, मिंटू कुमार, अभिषेक कुमार आदि थे।

