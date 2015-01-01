पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नेक काम:व्रतियों में बांटे फल और दूध, सड़क की सफाई व रंगोली भी बनी

सूर्यगढ़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सलेमपुर पश्चिमी पंचायत की वार्ड-6 में फल वितरण करतीं वार्ड सदस्य।
  • सलेमपुर पश्चिमी पंचायत की वार्ड-6 की वार्ड सदस्य किरण देवी और समाजसेवी ललन मेहता ने सामग्री का किया वितरण

सलेमपुर पश्चिमी पंचायत की वार्ड-6 की वार्ड सदस्य किरण देवी एवं समाजसेवी ललन मेहता द्वारा करीब 100 से अधिक व्रतियों में डाभा और दूध का वितरण किया गया। किरण ने कहा कि बिहार की सबसे महत्वपूर्ण पर्व छठ है। हर साल की भांति इस वर्ष भी व्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया गया है। वार्ड की सफाई भी कराई जा रही है। युवाओं द्वारा पूरे वार्ड क्षेत्र में रास्ते की मरम्मत समेत अन्य काम सहयोग से किया जा रहा है। युवकों द्वारा जगह जगह रंगोली भी बनाया जा रहा है। घाट जाने वाले रास्ते पर लाइट की व्यवस्था की गई है। मौके पर डाॅ. विजय विनित, अशोक मेहता, सन्नी कुमार, श्रवण मिश्रा, पप्पे मंडल,अशोक सिंह, सुरेंद्र मंडल, संदीप कुमार ने सहयोग किया।

व्रतियों ने की खरना पूजा अब रखेंगी निर्जला उपवास
सूर्यगढ़ा | गुरुवार की शाम को व्रतियों ने खरना पूजा की। इसके साथ ही व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। शुक्रवार की शाम डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य और शनिवार को उदयीमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। खरना का प्रसाद बनाने को व्रतियों द्वारा मिट्टी के चूल्हे को लाया गया। चूल्हे पर आम की लकड़ी जलाकर खरना का प्रसाद तैयार किया गया। पूजा के बाद छठी मईया को भोग लगाया। पूजा होने के बाद परिवारवालों समेत अन्य लोगों में प्रसाद को वितरण किया गया।

खरना के साथ दूसरे दिन की पूजा संपन्न 36 घंटों का निर्जला उपवास की शुरुआत

खरना का प्रसाद बनाने के लिए गंगाजल ले जातीं व्रती।
खरना का प्रसाद बनाने के लिए गंगाजल ले जातीं व्रती।

बड़हिया | छठ के पूजा खरना को लेकर हजारों व्रतियों ने बड़हिया कॉलेज घाट समेत विभिन्न घाटों पर स्नान कर पात्रों में गंगाजल भरकर अपने-अपने घर को प्रस्थान किया। उसी गंगा जल से प्रसाद बनाया। महिलाओं ने खीर, रोटी, केला, पान, कसेली आदि का भोग लगाकर खरना किया। फिर उपवास तोड़ा। इसके साथ ही 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। खरना के लिए पूरी पवित्रता के साथ गेहूं की पिसाई की गई और गाय के दूध में खीर या रसिया बनाई गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें