खास:विदेश से आए फलों से भी सजेगा दउड़ा

लखीसराय4 घंटे पहले
बाजार में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नाशपाती एवं न्यूजीलैंड का अमरूद।
  • इस महापर्व पर बाजार में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नाशपाती और न्यूजीलैंड का अमरूद

छठ पर गुरुवार को सुबह से देर रात तक बाजार गुलजार रहा। छठ बाजार के रूप में प्रसिद्ध केआरके हाईस्कूल मैदान में भी ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। मैदान में पूजा में उपयोग होने वाले छोटी-बड़ी पूजन सामग्रियां व फल ग्राहकों के लिए है। नारियल की कीमतों में करीब 10-15 रुपए की तेजी रही। 60-70 रुपए पीस के भाव में नारियल बिके। अन्य फलों के अभाव सामान्य दिनों की तरह रहे। छठ पर अन्य फलों के साथ बाजार में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नाशपाती व न्यूजीलैंड के अमरूद भी हैं। देशी फलों की तुलना में विदेशी फलों की कीमतें तीन से चार गुने ज्यादा है। फल कारोबारी धर्मपाल खुराना ने बताया कि खासतौर पर इन विदेशी फलों को मंगाया गया है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नाशपाती बग्गुगोसा के नाम से जानी जाती है। यह 360 रुपए किलो के भाव से बिक रहे हैं। देशी अमरूद से कई गुने बड़े न्यूजीलैंड का अमरूद काफी आकर्षक है। लोकल अमरूद 60 रुपए तो न्यूजीलैंड की अमरूद 160 रुपए किलो है।

शहर में लोगों की भीड़ बढ़ी रेल पुल से आ जा रहे लोग
शहर में जाम का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। लोेगों की भीड़ व वाहनों के बढ़ते दबाव के कारण शहर में लंबा जाम लगा रहा। बढ़ती भीड़ से रेलवे पुल पर जाम लगता रहा। काफी लोगी रेलवे पुल होकर आते-जाते रहे। भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए वहां तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। दोहरी रेललाइन वाले इस पुल पर लोगों के सुरक्षा की बड़ी जिम्मेवारी जीआरपी पर है। पुल के रेल ट्रैक पर चलने एव ट्रैक को क्रॉस करने वालों का समय समय पर रोका जाता रहा।

वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

