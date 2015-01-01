पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:अर्घ्य के लिए घाट तैयार, एलईडी लाइट से रोशन

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अर्घ्य के लिए तैयार किऊल नदी का घाट।
  • नदी और पोखरों में लगाए गए खतरे के निशान

अस्ताचल सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने के लिए किऊल नदी से तालाब और पाेखर पूरी तरह तैयार है। शुक्रवार को व्रती एवं श्रद्धालु अस्ताचल भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य अर्पित करेंगे। नदी घाटों एवं तालाब व पाेखरों पर श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ उमड़ेगी। एक दिन पहले किऊल नदी घाटों को तैयारी का अंतिम रूप दिया। नगर परिषद की व्यवस्था से अलग पूजा समितियों द्वारा अंतिम रूप से घाटों की सफाई की गई। समतल किया गया। किऊल नदी का पवित्र तट पूरी तरह से सजकर तैयार हो गया है। व्रती एवं श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधाओं के लिए घाटों पर विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है। घाट तक पहुंचने वाली सड़कें एलईडी लाइटाें से जगमगा उठा है। व्रतियों के लिए प्रत्येक घाटों पर चेंजिंग रूम बनाए गए हैं। नगर परिषद द्वारा शहर के दो घाटों विद्यापीठ चाैक घाट एवं संसार पोखर में वाच टावर बनाए गए हैं। नदी एवं पोखरों में खतरे के निशान लगाए गए है। खतरे वाले स्थानों पर लाल झंडे लगाए गए हैं। शहर में किऊल नदी के 19 घाटों और 5 तालाब एवं पोखरों समेत 24 घाटों पर अर्घ्य देने की व्यवस्था की गई है।

एक दर्जन जगहों पर विभिन्न पूजा समितियों की ओर से भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा की जाएगी स्थापित
किऊल नदी के विभिन्न घाटों पर पूजा समितियों द्वारा भगवान भास्कर के प्रतिमा स्थापित की जा रही है। इसके लिए नदी किनारे पूजाद पंडाल बनाया गया है। करीब दर्जन भर जगहों पर प्रतिमा स्थापित की जाएगी। शहर के नया बाजार स्थित सूर्यनारायण घाट पर सात घोड़े पर सवार मंदिर में सूर्य की पलस्तर निर्मित प्रतिमा स्थापित है।

भक्ति गीतों से गूंज रहा छठ घाट
चार किलो मीटर लंबी किऊल नदी का तट छठ गीतों से गूंज रहा है। पूजा समितियों द्वारा घाटों पर व्यापक व्यवस्था की गई है। नदी घाटों को की ओर जाने वाली गली एवं सड़कों की आकर्षक सजावट की गई है। सड़काें की साफ सफाई की गई है। वहां का वातावरण पूरी तरह से स्वच्छ एवं सुंदर दिख रहा है।

