प्रेम-प्रसंग का मामला:प्रेम-प्रसंग में खैरा से फरार युवती लखीसराय से बरामद

लखीसराय4 घंटे पहले
  • जमुई के खैरा थाना क्षेत्र से भागी थी युवती

जमुई जिले के खैरा थाना क्षेत्र के प्रेम-प्रसंग में फरार युवती को लखीसराय से बरामद कर लिया गया है। बरामद युवती को खैरा थाना की पुलिस को सुुपुर्द कर दिया गया है। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि युवती ने अपने ही पड़ोस के एक युवक से कोर्ट में शादी रचा लिया था। नोटरी कोर्ट में शादी रचाने के बाद युवक कोलकाता चला गया और युवती अपने घर आ गई। इस बीच घर वाले ने युवती की शादी का रिश्ता दूसरे जगह तय कर रखा था। 31 अक्टूबर को लड़की अचानक अपने घर से फरार हो गई अौर लखीसराय के अशोकधाम पहुंच गई। अशोकधाम में दो दिन रहने के बाद उसने घर से भागने की जानकारी अपने प्रेमी और कथित पति को मोबाइल से कोलकाता में दिया। इसके बाद उसने लड़की को कहा कि वह अपने एक दोस्त को भेजता है। युवक का दोस्त लड़की को लेकर अपने घर पहुंचा, लेकिन लड़की के परिजन के आने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद सोनू नाम का युवक लड़की को लेकर थाना पहुंच गया और लड़की को पुलिस को सुपुर्द कर दिया। इस बीच लड़की पक्ष के थाना पर पहुंचने के कारण काफी गहमागहमी की स्थिति बनी रही।

