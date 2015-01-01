पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:26 दिन बाद मिली भगाई गई लड़की, लड़का गिरफ्तार

बड़हिया3 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड के वीरुपुर थाना क्षेत्र के वीरुपुर गांव से 26 दिन पूर्व शादी के नियत से भगाई गई नाबालिग को वीरुपुर पुलिस ने बड़हिया लोहिया चौक के समीप से बरामद कर लिया है। वहीं आरोपी लड़का को भी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक वीरुपुर गांव से 20 नवंबर को गांव के ही राहुल कुमार उर्फ रॉकी ने शादी के नियत से एक नाबालिग को भगा ले गया था।

इसके बाद नाबालिग के पिता ने वीरुपुर थाना में आवेदन देकर लड़का व लड़का के माता-पिता के अलावा बहन-बहनोई और परिजनों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराया था। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष दिलीप कुमार ने बताया कि दर्ज मामले के आलोक में पुलिस ने बड़हिया लोहिया चौक से लड़का एवं लड़की को बरामद किया गया। लड़की को 164 के तहत बयान के लिए न्यायालय भेजा गया है।

