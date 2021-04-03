पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदासीनता:यहां दुकान ही नहीं फुटपाथ भी किराए पर मिलता है

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • दुकानदारों ने पहले फुटपाथ पर किया अतिक्रमण, फिर किराए पर लगा कर रहे अवैध कमाई

शहर में दुकानें ही नहीं फुटपाथ भी किराए पर लगता है। दुकानदारों ने पहले तो फुटपाथ पर अतिक्रमण किया। अब उसे किराए पर भी लगाकर अवैध कमाई कर रहे हैं। अतिक्रमण हटाने में नगर परिषद पूरी तरह लाचार दिख रहा है। प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई नहीं होने से अतिक्रमण का सिलसिला लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। अतिक्रमण हटाने के संबंध में नगर परिषद के सभापति एवं ईओ ने लाचारी व्यक्त की। एक महीने पहले तक नगर परिषद ने अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर प्रचार-प्रसार भी कराया। बावजूद इसके अतिक्रमण नहीं हटा। शहर के मेन रोड़ पर दोनों ओर बने फुटपाथ पर किराए की दुकानें चल रही है। राहगीर फुटपाथ के बजाए सड़क पर चलने को मजबूर है।

2 से 5 हजार रुपए किराए के रूप में वसूल रहे अतिक्रमणकारी दुकानदार
बड़े दुकानदार फुटपाथियों से 2 से 5 हजार रुपये महीने की किराए वसूल रहे हैं। एडवांस के रूप में रूप में पैसे लेकर दुकान संचालित करवा रहे हैं। शहर का सबसे व्ययस्तम क्षेत्र नया बाजार में सड़क के दोनों ओर की फुटपाथ की यही स्थित है। अतिक्रमण का सिलसिला फुटपाथ से बढ़कर सड़क तक पहुंच गया है।

फुटपाथ के बजाए सड़क पर चलते राहगीर | शहर पर बढ़ते दबाव के चलते लोगों का चलना मुश्किल हो गया है। वाहन एवं लोगों का दबाव शहर पर बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। सड़क संकीर्ण होती जा रही है। ऐसे में पैदल यात्रियों के लिए बना फुटपाथ ही किराए पर चलने लगा है।

नगर परिषद के पास नहीं हैं संसाधन | फुटपाथ पर अतिक्रमण के संबंध में नप सभापति अरविंद पासवान कहते हैं कि नगर परिषद अकेले अतिक्रमण हटाने में सक्षम नहीं हैं। कार्रवाई करने पर अतिक्रमण करने वाले दुकानदार कर्मियों से मारपीट पर उतारू हो जाते हैं।

नप ने कभी पुलिस बल की मांग नहीं की
एसडीएम संजय कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि इंटर परीक्षा के बाद अतिक्रमण पर सख्ती से हटाया जाएगा। फुटपाथ एवं शहर अन्य जगहों से अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा। एडीएम ने कहा नप ने कभी भी पुलिस बलों की मांग नहीं की।

