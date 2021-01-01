पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:महागठबंधन की मानव श्रृंखला आज, तैयारी पूरी

लखीसराय6 घंटे पहले
  • दोपहर 12.30 से एक बजे तक बनेगी श्रृंखला

अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के आह्वान पर देश भर में केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ मानव श्रृंखला बनेगी। महागठबन्धन के राजद के नेता भगवान यादव, भाकपा के रविविलोचन वर्मा, रामपदारथ सिंह, अरुण कुमार सिंह, माकपा के मोती साव, दीपक वर्मा, शंकर राम तथा चंद्रदेव यादव, भाकपा माले के संजय अनुरागी ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि जिले की पश्चमी सीमा से लेकर मेदनीचौकी, एनएच-80, जिला मुख्यालय से जमुई सीमा तथा शेखपूरा और सिकन्दरा की सीमा से रामगढ़ चौक तक श्रृंखला 12.30 से एक बजे दिन में बनेगी। नेताओं ने कहा कि मोदी का चरित्र किसानों के आंदोलनों में बेनकाब हो गया। दुनिया और देश की जनता देख चुकी है। आंदोलन की बढ़ती स्वीकार्यता से स्पष्ट है कि भाजपा सरकार को यह काला कानून वापस लेना पड़ेगा। जिला में आवागमन का एक मात्र रेल का ठहराव भी सरकार ने बन्द कर दिया है। इसपर लोगों में उबाल है। महागठबंधन दैनिक यात्री संघ की मांगों का समर्थन करती है। जिलेवासियों से अपील है कि वह उक्त समय में अपने घरों से निकल सड़कों पर श्रृंखला बनाने में सहयोग प्रदान करें।

