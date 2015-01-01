पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:संभव हो तो घर की छत व परती जमीन पर गड्‌ढा खोदकर दें अर्घ्य

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
लखीसराय आदर्श नगर में छठ पूजा को लेकर घर के पास तैयार किया गया अस्थायी तालाब।
  • कोरोना को लेकर सतर्कता जरूरी, इसलिए दैनिक भास्कर जिलेवासियों से कर रहा आग्रह

महापर्व छठ को लेकर उत्साह के साथ भक्ति का माहौल है, लेकिन इन सब के बीच कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण का भी खतरा बना है। कोरोना का संक्रमण रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। फिलहाल सतर्कता ही बचाव का एकमात्र साधन है। छठ पर्व पर नदी घाटों में भीड़ के कारण संक्रमण का फैलने का खतरा बना है। ऐसे में जहां तक संभव हो छठ पर्व पर भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए नदी घाटों पर जाने से बचें और घर पर ही संभव हो तो अर्घ्य दें। जिला प्रशासन से लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग इसे लेकर निर्देश जारी कर रहा है और लोगों से घर में ही छठ पर्व करने की अपील कर रहा है। नदी घाटों पर जाने वालों के लिए भी निर्देश जारी किया जा रहा है, ताकि कोरोना से लोगों का बचाव हो सके।

घाट पर मास्क पहनकर जाएं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी आवश्यक
कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर भी अपील करता है कि घाट के बजाय घर में पूजा करें और कोरोना से अपने और अपने परिजनों का बचाव करें। शुक्रवार की शाम भगवान अस्ताचलगामी एवं शनिवार की सुबह भगवान उदयीमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। परिस्थितिवश घर से बाहर नदी घाटों पर ही भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने जा रहे है तो कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के जारी निर्देशों का पालन करें। मास्क का अनिवार्य रूप से उपयोग करें एवं नदी घाट पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखे। वैक्सीन के अभाव में फिलहाल सतर्कता ही कोरोना से बचाव का एकमात्र उपाय है।

घाट जाने पर पानी में नहीं लगाएं डुबकी, बच्चे और बुजुर्गों के जाने पर रोक
डॉ. आलोक कुमार ने बताया कि कोरोना का प्रकोप अभी थमा नहीं है। छठ पर्व के भक्तिमय माहौल में इस संक्रमण का प्रकोप बढ़े नहीं इसके लिए सतर्कता बरतने की जरूरत है। संभव हो तो परिवार के साथ घर में ही भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दें। नदी घाटों पर जाना हो तो सतर्कता बरते। मास्क लगाए एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बरतें। नदी के पानी में डुबकी लगाने से बचे। वैैसे भी बच्चे, बीमार और बुर्जुर्गों को ठंड को लेकर भी सतर्कता बरतने की जरूरत है। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन का पालन करें।

घाटोें पर बरतें सतर्कता
नदी में डुबकी नहीं लगाएं
दातून कर कूची इधर-उधर नहीं फेंकें
घाट पर इधर-उधर नहीं थूकें
प्रसाद का वितरण नहीं करें
मास्क का उपयोग करें
सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखें
खाने-पीने के स्टॉल पर जाने से बचें
सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें

जिप सदस्य ने व्रतियों के बीच वितरित की साड़ी

पीरीबाजार | जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रभा देवी ने गुरुवार को व्रतियों में साड़ी वितरण किया। प्रभा ने अपने आवास पर दो दर्जन से अधिक व्रतियों में वितरित की व उनकी समस्याओं की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने व्रतियों को साड़ी देते हुए कोरोना गाइडलाइन के प्रति जागरूक किया। कहा कि छठ त्यौहार के दौरान भी लोग भीड़-भाड़ से बचें। शारीरिक दूरी, सैनिटाइजर, मास्क का विशेष ध्यान रखें। क्षेत्रवासियों सेे घाट पर अधिक मजमा नहीं लगाने की अपील की। कहा कि वह आम लोगों की सुविधाओं और लॉकडाउन के नियमों का पालन करें और दूसरों को भी जागरूक करें। मौके पर जदयू बरियारपुर पंचायत अध्यक्ष गोपाल मंडल, सुनील पासवान, उर्मिला देवी, मंजू देवी, रंजन देवी, अनिता देवी, सुनीता देवी, पुतुल देवी, भूलिया देवी, मीना देवी, शिरोमणि देवी आदि थे।

