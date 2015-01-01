पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में विकास के साथ रोजगार के अवसर, मुख्य धारा में जोड़ने की चल रही पहल

लखीसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ विकास एवं आम लोगों की समस्या के समाधान को लेकर लगातार अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। लखीसराय जिले के नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में विकास के साथ-साथ युवाओं को रोजगार से जोड़ने के लिए अवसर भी पैदा किए जा रहे हैं। देश की सहायता योजना के तहत नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में विकास के कार्य किए जा रहे हैं ताकि लोगों को विकास के मुख्यधारा से जोड़ा जा सके। विशेष केंद्रीय सहायता योजना के तहत नक्सल प्रभावित खेतों में भवन का निर्माण कराने के साथी विद्यालयों में पुस्तकालय भवन और प्रयोगशाला की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। इस क्षेत्र में लगभग डेढ़ करोड़ की लागत से सीआरपीएफ का भवन कजरा में बनाया जा रहा। वही सभी थाना क्षेत्रों में लाइटिंग, चहारदीवारी के साथ ही सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया है। विभिन्न जगहों पर सोलर लाइट की भी व्यवस्था की गई है।
युवक-युवतियों को रोजगार के लिए किया जा रहा है प्रशिक्षित
नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में युवाओं को रोजगार के प्रति जागरूक करने और समाज के मुख्य धारा में जोड़ने के लिए कई तरह का कार्यक्रम का आयोजन भी किया जा रहा है। सिविक एक्शन प्लान के तहत सीआरपीएफ के द्वारा युवतियों के लिए सिलाई का ट्रेनिंग कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। युवाओं के बौद्धिक विकास के लिए परिभ्रमण और खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। खिलाड़ियाें काे प्रशिक्षण एवं खेल प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए दूसरे प्रदेशों में भेजा जा रहा है। कारण नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र के लोगों को सामाज की मुख्य धारा में जोड़ने एवं जीवन स्तर में सुधार लाने की पहल है।

योजनाओं के लिए मांगी गई सूची

नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में विकास के लिए जिला योजना कार्यालय से विकास योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन के लिए मुखिया से सूची मांगी गई है। इसके तहत सड़क, सामुदायिक भवन, खेल मैदान का समतलीकरण और अन्य प्रकार की योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन किया जाएगा। चानन की सभी 10 पंचायत के साथ सूर्यगढ़ा के चौरा राजपुर, बरियारपुर से योजना मांगी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें