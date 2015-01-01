पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव:जदयू नेता के लोजपा से चुनाव लड़ने व जातीय गोलबंदी ने राजद प्रत्याशी को दिलाई सफलता

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जदयू प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में क्षेत्रीय सांसद के दौरा का भी नहीं दिखा असर

प्रह्लाद यादव ने सूर्यगढ़ा से चौथी बार अपनी जीत दर्ज कराई। इस चुनाव में राजनीतिक परिस्थितियों ने उनकी जीत को आसान कर दिया। प्रह्लाद यादव की लगातार दूसरी सफलता है। सूर्यगढ़ा क्षेत्र में जदयू के कद्दवार रविशंकर सिंह अशोक के लोजपा टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ने से वहां जदयू प्रत्याशी रामानंद मंडल की हार हुई। राजद प्रत्याशी व विधायक प्रह्लाद यादव की सफलता के पीछे उनका जातीय गोलबंदी भी एक बड़ा फैक्टर रहा। राजद के माई वाई समीकरण की गाेलबंदी ने उन्हें चौथी बार विधान सभा पहुंचाया। वहीं जदयू के परंपरागत वोट पर लोजपा की बड़ी सेंघमाारी से जदयू को पराजय का मुंह देखना पड़ा। जदयू प्रत्याशी के जीत के प्रति क्षेत्रीय सांसद राजीव रंजन सिंह उर्फ ललन सिंह की प्रतिष्ठा भी दांव पर लगी थी। उन्होंने लगातार क्षेत्र में कैंप पर जदयू प्रत्याशी को मदद करने की अपील की। लेकिन चुनाव परिणाम में उसका कोई असर नहीं देखा गया। सीट से सबसे ज्यादा बार जीत दर्ज कराने वाले प्रह्लाद यादव पहले विधायक बने है। उन्हाेंने पहलीबार 1995 में निर्दलीय चुनाव जीता था। 2000 में राजद की टिकट पर उन्हें दूसरी सफलता मिली थी। 2005 एवं 2010 में प्रह्लाद यादव को करारी हार मिली थी। फिर 2015 एवं 2020 में उन्होंने अपनी ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज कराई।
जदयू वोट के बिखराव का मिला भरपूर फायदा
जदयू के वोट बैंक में बिखराव का फायदा प्रह्लाद यादव को मिला। जदयू के वोट के बड़े हिस्से हिस्से कब्जा कर लोजपा ने जदयू के खेल को ही बिगाड़ दिया। इसका पूरा लाभ प्रह्लाद यादव को मिला। एक ओर जदयू के वोट में बिखराव, दूसरी ओर एमवाई समीकरण की मजबूती से राजद को दोहरा लाभ मिला।

