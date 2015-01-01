पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छापेमारी:झारखंड पुलिस ने सूर्यगढ़ा के निस्ता में छापेमारी कर एक युवक को पकड़ा

सूर्यगढ़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साइबर ठगी मामले में सूर्यगढ़ा पुलिस के सहयोग से कार्रवाई

तीन लाख की ठगी मामले में रविवार शाम झारखंड के सरायकेला थाना पुलिस ने सूर्यगढ़ा पुलिस के सहयोग से निस्ता गांव के चार युवक को हिरासत में लिया। झारखंड पुलिस ने करीब 3 घंटे तक पूछताछ कर निस्ता गांव निवासी विकास साहू उर्फ रवि राज को गिरफ्तार कर साथ ले गयी। तीन अन्य युवक को रिहा कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार सरायकेला थाना क्षेत्र के एक युवक को झांसे मेें लेकर झारखंड के दो युवकों ने तीन लाख की ठगी कर ली। पीडिता ने थाने मेें मामला दर्ज कराया था। दो आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी भी झारखंड पुलिस ने की है। पूछताछ एवं उनके मोबाइल से छानबीन के आधार पर झारखंड पुलिस ने विकास को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ के लिए ले गई। प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष बालमुकुन्द राय ने बताया कि सूर्यगढ़ा पुलिस के सहयोग से युवक के घर पर छापेमारी कर हिरासत में लिया। गिरफ्तार दो युवकों के साथ विकास के साथ बातचीत का ऑडियो एवं अन्य सबूतों के आधार पर अपने साथ ले गयी है।

पहले भी जा चुका है जेल
6 वर्ष पूर्व लखीसराय में एटीएम क्राइम मामले में लखीसराय सहित सूर्यगढ़ा के कई लोग गिरफ्तार हुए जिसमें विकास शामिल था। फर्जी खाता खुलवाकर एटीएम के सहारे पैसे निकासी करता था। झारंखड पुलिस के अनुसार गिरफ्तार युवक के साथ विकास की बात में कुछ खोखा की बात करने का मामला सामने आया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें