  • Khalasi Bhai Stole 52 Thousand Rupees From The Truck For The Treatment Of His Sick Sister, The Owner Recovered 40 Thousand, Beaten Him With A Pillar For 12 Thousand, Broke The Pistol And Put It In The Waist, He Informed The Police.

मानवता शर्मसार:खलासी भाई ने बीमार बहन के इलाज के लिए ट्रक से चुराए 52 हजार रुपए, मालिक ने 40 हजार वसूले, 12 हजार के लिए खंभे से बांधकर पीटा, टूटी पिस्तौल कमर में डाल पुलिस को दे दी सूचना

बड़हिया4 घंटे पहले
  • जख्मी खलासी के बयान पर ट्रक मालिक, उसके पुत्र और अन्य पर मामला दर्ज, सभी फरार, चल रही छापेमारी

मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना बड़हिया थाना क्षेत्र के दरियापुर में हुई। एक ट्रक के खलासी ने बीमार बहन के इलाज के लिए ट्रक से 52 हजार रुपए चुरा लिए। ट्रक मालिक को पता चला तो 30 हजार रुपए नगद एवं दस हजार का मोबाइल खलासी सोनू से वसूल लिया। शेष 12 हजार के लिए ट्रक मालिक जैतपुर निवासी चूहा सिंह उसके पुत्र सन्नी कुमार ने गुर्गों के साथ सोमवार को खलासी सोनू को शेखपुरा के समियागढ़ से अपहरण कर दरियापुर के निकट आम बगीचा में लाकर पहले पीटा। उसके बाद लाइन होटल के लोहे में रस्सी से बांध पुराना पिस्तौल कमर में डालकर अपराधी को पकड़ने की सूचना पुलिस को दी। और सभी फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने खलासी से पास से पुराना जंग लगा पिस्तौल बरामद किया। हकीकत जानने के बाद जख्मी खलासी सोनू के फर्द बयान पर ट्रक मालिक, उसके पुत्र व अन्य पर मामला दर्ज किया। जख्मी खलासी सोनू कुमार पटना के बाढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के डीहभर गांव के राज कुमार महतो का पुत्र है। उसका बड़हिया रेफरल अस्पताल में हो रहा है। मामले में जैतपुर निवासी सन्नी कुमार पिता चूहा सिंह, चूहा सिंह, बादल महतो पिता प्रमोद महतो एवं दरियापुर निवासी उत्तम सिंह सहित दो-तीन अज्ञात को अभियुक्त बनाया गया है। सभी फरार हैं। पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है।

स्कार्पियो से अपहरण, डंडों से पीट कर किया जख्मी
पीड़ित खलासी सोनू कुमार ने पुलिस के समक्ष दिए फर्द बयान में कहा कि सोमवार को 12 बजे दिन में जैतपुर निवासी सन्नी कुमार पिता चूहा सिंह, चूहा सिंह, बादल महतो पिता प्रमोद महतो एवं दरियापुर निवासी उत्तम सिंह सहित दो-तीन अज्ञात लोगों ने मिलकर समियागढ़ जिला शेखपुरा से एक सफेद रंग के स्कॉर्पियो में जबरदस्ती बैठाकर दरियापुर के स्थित आम के बगीचा में ले जाकर बुरी तरह से लाठी डंडा से मारपीट कर जख्मी कर दिया। उसके बाद दरियापुर एनएच 80 के पास मास्टर लाइन होटल में लाकर लोहा के पाइप में रस्सी से हाथ पैर बांधकर वहां भी पीटा एवं एक पुराना लोहा का जंग लगा पिस्टल मेरे कमर में खोंस कर पुलिस को सूचित कर दिया कि एक अपराधी को रिवॉल्वर के साथ पकड़े हैं। सोनू ने बताया कि चूहा सिंह के ट्रक में खलासी का काम करते थे। बहन बीमार थी।

युवक के फर्द बयान पर ट्रक मालिक, उसके पुत्र एवं अन्य शामिल लोगों के विरूद्ध मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। मामले की जांच कर रही है। सभी अभियुक्त फरार है। गिरफ्तार के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। जख्मी युवक का इलाज कराया जा रहा है। डीके पांडेय, बड़हिया थानाध्यक्ष

