शिविर का आयोजन:रेलवे अस्पताल में कोविड-19 जांच शिविर आज

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
किऊल रेलवे अस्पताल में शुक्रवार को कोविड-19 जांच शिविर लगेगा। डाॅ. आलोक कुमार व ईसीआरकेयू के प्रयास से शिविर लगाया गया। यूनियन के शाखा सचिव पी. सुबंधु ने बताया कि शिविर में कोविड-19 की जांच की जाएगी। रेलकर्मी व उनके परिजन कोविड-19 की जांच करा सकेंगे।

