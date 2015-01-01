पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:लाैट रहा कोरोना संक्रमण, जिले में सख्ती, 15 दिनों का अलर्ट जारी

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
बगैर मास्क के लोगों का चालान काटती पुलिस।
  • बढ़ते संक्रमण को लेकर प्रशासन सतर्क, वाहन व बाइक चालकों से जिले भर में पचास हजार से अधिक की वसूली
  • जिले भर में सुबह से लेकर देर शाम तक चलती रही जांच, लोगों के चेहरे पर दिखने लगे मास्क

जिले में मंगलवार को मास्क फोर्स को लेकर जागरूकता अभियान चलाया गया। इसे लेकर शहर से लेकर सभी प्रखंडों में बीडीओ, सीओ व अन्य कर्मी के साथ ही सभी थाना पुलिस ने सड़क से लेकर चौक-चाैराहों, हाट-हाटबाजार व दुकानों पर भी पहुंच कर मास्क का उपयोग करने के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित किया। थाना पुलिस द्वारा विभिन्न सड़कों पर बिना मास्क के बाइक और चारपहिया वाहन चालकों को रोक कर उन्हें मास्क पहनने को लेकर प्रेरित किया गया। साथ ही आगे बिना मास्क पहने देखे जाने पर जुर्माना लगाने की चेतावनी दी गई। पुलिस के अधिकारियों व जवानों ने बसों को रोक कर बिना मास्क पहने बस कर्मी व यात्रियों को इसके उपयोग के लिए प्रेरित किया तथा इसकी उपयोगिता की जानकारी दी।

दुकानदारों के साथ आम लोगों को भी हिदायत
सूर्यगढ़ा, बड़हिया, हलसी, कवैया, लखीसराय, मेदनीचौकी आदि थाना के द्वारा बाइक चेकिंग और मास्क चेकिंग के दौरान मास्क नहीं पहनने पर जुर्माना किया गया। राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर बुधवार से वृहत पैमाने पर मास्क ड्राइव चलेगा। जिले भर में पचास हजार रुपये से अधिक रूपये का जुर्माना की वसूली की गई। इस दौरान दुकानदारों के साथ राहगीरों को भी हिदायत दी गई।

15 दिनों तक अलर्ट रखने का निर्देश
काेरोना की लहर की आशंका पर मुख्य सचिव ने जिले के डीएम और एसपी को मंगलवार से 15 दिन का विशेष अलर्ट का निर्देश दिया है। अगर कोई बिना मास्क लगाए मिले तो उसका वाहन तुरंत जब्त कर लिया जाए। मुख्य सचिव ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे अपने-अपने जिलों में मास्क जांच का विशेष अभियान शुरू करें। इस दौरान यदि कोई वाहन चालक (कार, बाइक, साइकिल व अन्य) बगैर मास्क नजर आए तो तत्काल उसका वाहन जब्त कर लिया जाए। उन्होंने कहा यदि कोई दुकानदार बगैर मास्क दुकान में नजर आता है तो ऐसी दुकानों को तत्काल सील कर दिया जाएगा। इन दुकानों को डीएम की समीक्षा के बाद ही खोले जाने की अनुमति मिलेगी। मुख्य सचिव दीपक कुमार ने सोमवार को क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट समूह की बैठक कर प्रदेश में कोरोना के हालात का जायजा लिया था।

लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए की गई माइकिंग
जिला प्रशासन के स्तर से मंगलवार काे शहर में दुकानदारों और ग्राहकों को जागरूक करने के लिए माइकिंग की जा रही है। शाम में जांच अभियान चलाया गया। बिना मास्क के बाहर निकलना स्वयं के साथ परिजन व समाज के लिए भी घातक है। कोरोना का कहर जारी है मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग ही दवा है। इसका पालन नहीं करने पर दुकान को सील कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

