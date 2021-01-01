पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता दिवस:भारत को दुनिया का सर्वश्रेष्ठ लोकतंत्र बनाएं

लखीसराय38 मिनट पहले
सोमवार को समूचे जिले में मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। कलेक्ट्रेट में विशेष कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत जिलाधिकारी संजय कुमार सिंह, एसपी सुशील कुमार एवं डीडीसी अनिल कुमार सहित अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्जवलित कर किया। नए मतदाताओं एवं पदाधिकारियों को निष्पक्ष होकर मतदान में हिस्सा लेने की शपथ दिला मतदाता सूची में पंजीकृत नये तथा युवा मतदाताओं को इपिक वोटर पहचान पत्र दिया। डीएम ने कहा कि भारत दुनिया का सबसे विशाल लोकतंत्र है। मजबूत लोकतंत्र के लिए जरुरी है कि मतदाता अधिक संख्या में हिस्सा लें। भय लोभ से ऊपर उठकर मतदान में हिस्सा लेकर भारत को दुनिया का सर्वश्रेष्ठ लोकतंत्र बनायें। मार्च से शुरू होने वाले पंचायत चुनाव में सजग होकर हिस्सा लें। शांतिपूर्ण और स्वच्छ विधानसभा चुनावपर कहा कि सबों के सहयोग से यह संभव हो पाया है। यह गर्व की बात है।कलेक्ट्रेट में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से पदाधिकारियों एवं नव मतदाताओं को संबोधित किया। डीएम ने उपस्थित पदाधिकारियों एवं मतदाताओं को सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित एवं जागरूक रह लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की मर्यादाओं को बनाए रखने तथा स्वतंत्र निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण रखते हुए मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की शपथ दिलायी। बिहार विधानसभा निर्वाचन के अवसर पर बेहतर कार्य एवं दायित्व निर्वहन के लिए पदाधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को प्रशस्ति-पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। मतदान के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर से साइकिल रैली निकाली गई। रैली को डीएम ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।

