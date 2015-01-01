पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:व्यवसायियों के साथ लगातार मारपीट के विरोध में मेदनीचौकी बाजार 2 घंटे रहा बंद

सूर्यगढ़ा6 घंटे पहले
मारपीट के मामले में समझौता कराते सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता।
  • जनप्रतिनिधियों के सहयोग से दोनों पक्षों का मामला सुलझाया तब खुले बाजार

मेदनीचौकी बाजार में असामाजिक तत्वों के बाजार के व्यवसायियों के साथ आए दिन मारपीट व गाली गालौज के मामले ने शनिवार को तूल पकड़ लिया। व्यवसायियों ने अपनी दुकानों को बंद कर दिया। करीब दो घंटे के बाद दोनों पक्षों से बातचीत के बाद दुकानें खोली गई। बताया जाता है कि असामाजिक तत्वों ने दो दुकानदारों के साथ मारपीट की। आक्रोशित व्यवसायियों ने कहा कि शुक्रवार को नारायण साव एवं उनके परिवार के साथ खावा गांव निवासी गुंजन कुमार ने मारपीट और गाली गालौज की। दो दिन पूर्व भी व्यवसायियों के साथ मारपीट की गई। इसको लेकर व्यवसायियों ने शनिवार की सुबह 2 घंटे तक बाजार बंद रखा। स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि के सहयोग से मामले का निष्पादन को लेकर व्यवसायी और मारपीट करने वालो के बीच बैठक बुलायी गयी। आगे इस प्रकार की घटना न हो इसके लिए समझौता कराया गया। मौके पर बंशीपुर पंचायत के सरपंच प्रतिनिधि दिनेश प्रसाद सिंह, मुखिया विजय कुमार वर्मा, खावा पंचायत के मुखिया प्रतिनिधि जवाहर महतो, बाजार समिति अध्यक्ष संजय कुमार, कार्यकारिणी सदस्य मो. डव्लू खान, कोषाध्यक्ष मो. परवेज आलम, नागो विन्द, कंचन विन्द, मो. शाहिद की मौजूदगी में समझौता कराया गया। मारपीट में गलती पाए जाने पर गंुजन कुमार से माफीनामा लिखवाया गया। आगे इस प्रकार की गलती होने पर कानूनी कार्रवाही करने की चेतावनी दी गई।

