महापर्व छठ:नहाय-खाय आज, चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान शुरू

लखीसराय10 घंटे पहले
छठ पर्व को लेकर छत पर गेहूं सुखातीं छठ व्रती।
  • सामानों की ये है कीमत : 25-30 रुपए प्रति कद्दू, चना दाल 70 रुपए, नारंगी 50-60 रुपए

महापर्व छठ का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू हो गया। व्रती घर में सात्विक भोजन बनाकर प्रसाद के रूप में ग्रहण करेंगी। मंगलवार को बाजार में काफी गहमागहमी रही। खास कर सब्जी और किराना दुकानों में लोगों की भीड़ रही। आज व्रती पूरी शुद्धता के साथ चावल, चने की दाल, कद्दू और अन्य सात्विक भोजन बनाएंगी। इस साल कद्दू का दाम सामान्य दिनों की है। बाजार में 25 से 30 रुपए पीस कद्दू बिक रहे हैं। सब्जी मंडी और दुकानों के अलावा, जगह-जगह ढेले व फुटपाथ पर कद्दू के स्टॉल लगे थे। नहाय-खाय को लेकर लोगों ने कद्दू की खरीदारी की। किराना दुकानों में ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। लोगों ने नहाय-खाय का प्रसाद बनाने के लिए चावल, चने की दाल, बेसन व सरसो की खरीदारी की। चना दाल 70 रुपए बिक रहा है। सरसो तेल में 140 रुपए का भाव रहा।

नारियल, गन्ना व अन्य फलों से पटा बाजार
शहर में हर तरफ छठ का बाजार सजा है। पूजन सामग्रियों की अस्थाई दुकानेें और स्टॉल लगाए गए हैं। केआरके हाईस्कूल मैदान को छठ बाजार के रूप में विकसित किया गया है। इस बाजार में सूप से लेकर सभी प्रकार की पूजन सामग्रियों से लेकर फल तक की दुकानें सजी हैं। कहीं नारियल का ढेर तो कहीं गन्ने के बड़े-बड़े गट्ठर बाजार में पहुंच गए हैं।

मिट्‌टी के चूल्हे की परंपरा हो रही खत्म, अब लोहे के चूल्हे पर बनने लगा प्रसाद
छठ पर मिट्टी से बने चूल्हे की परंपरा खत्म हो रही है। मिट्टी की चूल्हे की जगह लोहे के चूल्हे ने ले ली है। शहर के पचना रोड स्थित बर्तन बाजार में लोहे के चूल्हे की खरीद को लेकर भीड़ रही। इस नई परंपरा शहर से गांव तक पहुंच गई है। ज्यादातर व्रतियां मिट्टी की झंझट से मुक्त होकर लोहे के चूल्हे पर ही प्रसाद बना रही हैं।

सेब के दाम में हो सकती है बढ़ोतरी
पर्व पर सेब के कीमत में तेजी की संभावना है। फल मंडी में सेब के भाव बढ़े हैं। सामान्य दिनों में सेब 80-90 रुपए बिकता था। खुदरा फल कारोबारियों ने बताया कि सेब में 10 रुपए प्रति किलो की तेजी की संभावना है। नारंगी 50-60 रुपए प्रति किलो, सामान्य दिनों के दर ही बिकेगी। फल मंडी में काफी मात्रा में नारंगी के खेप पहुंची है।

100-120 रुपए बिक रहा सूप
चानन | छठ को लेकर कारीगरों में बांस की सूप बनाने की होड़ मची है। पर्व में बांस की सूप का अलग ही महत्व है। प्रखंड में सूप की काफी मांग है। भलुई, रमलबीघा, मननपुर, किऊल में व्रती सूप की खरीदारी को लेकर मलिक समुदाय के पास पहुंच रहे हैं। सीतो मलिक,चौत्थू मलिक आदि ने बताया कि व्रती पूजा के लिए बांस का सूप खरीद रहे हैं। सूप 100-120 रुपए बिक रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे ही हमलोगों का पेट भरता है। इसके लिए एक महीने पहले से काफी तैयारी करनी पड़ती है। इन्हीं समुदाय के बने सूप में पूजा सामग्री रखी जाती है।

