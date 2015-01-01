पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:नक्सली परदेशी और रजनी धराए, मनियारा जंगल में मुठभेड़ में शामिल था

पीरीबाजारएक घंटा पहले
पीरीबाजार थाना क्षेत्र के बंगालीबांध के घने जंगल से गुरुवार रात नक्सली परदेशी कोड़ा व उनकी पत्नी रजनी उर्फ फगुनी देवी को सर्च अभियान के दौरान लखीसराय पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ की कोबरा टीम ने गिरफ्तार किया। हलांकि उसके पास से कुछ बरामद नहीं हुआ है। नक्सली परदेशी कोड़ा प्रवेश दा दस्ता का सक्रिय सदस्य है। पूछताछ में कई जानकारी भी दी है। मुंगेर डीआईजी मनु महाराज ने बताया कि परदेशी कोड़ा बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने की फिराक में था।

परदेसी कोड़ा के विरूद्ध बिहार झारखंड के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में लगभग 25 से तीस नक्सली मामला दर्ज है। पुलिस के साथ मनियारा के जंगल में हुए मुठभेड़ की घटना में भी परदेसी कोड़ा शामिल था। उसकी पत्नी रजनी उर्फ फगुनी नक्सली दस्ता की सहयोगी थी। बताया कि लगातार सर्च अभियान चला रही है।

छापेमारी के दौरान पुलिस टीम में कमांडेंट रविशंकर के अलावा डिप्टी कमांडेंट रूप सिंह, असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट अंकुश चौहान, इंसपेक्टर बिपुल कुमार, सब-इंस्पेक्टर मुकाम सहित पीरीबाजार थाना के सहायक थानाध्यक्ष ईश्वर नाथ यादव सहित कोबरा बटालियन 207 जवान शामिल थे।

