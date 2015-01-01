पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना के नए मिले 6 संक्रमित मरीज

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कुल आंकड़ा पहुंचा 3489, अभी मास्क है जरूरी

सोमवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की रिपोर्ट में 06 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या जिले 40 हो गई है। जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3489 है। जिसमें 3449 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर आइसोलेशन से डिस्चार्ज हो गए हैं। सोमवार को 07 मरीज को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। 40 संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे हैं। कोरोना के कारण अबतक 04 लोगों की अब तक मौत भी हो चुकी है, जबकि छह संक्रमित मरीज को पूर्व में बेहतर इलाज के लिए रेफर किया गया है। गांव-गांव में जांच हाेने के कारण कोरोना के संक्रमित बढ़ रहे तो संक्रमित मरीज भी जल्दी से रिकवर भी हो रहे हैं। संक्रमण पूरी तरह से समाप्त नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन लोग मास्क पहनने से परहेज कर रहे हैं। इस दिशा में प्रशासनिक कड़ाई भी शिथिल पड़ गया है। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं अा जाता है तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन का काम करेंगी। इसीलिए लगातार मास्क का उपयाेग करते रहे। सोमवार को मिले रिपोर्ट में एकमात्र रैपिड एंटीजन किट से 03, ट्रूनेट से 03 एवं आरटीपीसीआर से 00 लोगों का जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। डॉ. प्रवीण कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव का एकमात्र फिलहाल साधन मास्क है। घर से निकलते, भीड़-भाड़ स्थलों पर या लोगों के संपर्क के दौरान मास्क का अवश्य उपयेाग करें। इसमें लापरवाही जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है। बता दें कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है। हालांकि इसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन भी अभियान चलाने जा रहा है।

