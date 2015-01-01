पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:एनजीटी ने निकायों से मांगी कचरा प्रबंधन की जानकारी

लखीसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 84 करोड़ वाली एसटीपी योजना लंबित

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने नगर निकायों से कचरा प्रबंधनों की जानकारी मांगी है। नगर निकायों के प्रतिवेदन के आधार पर नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग द्वारा शपथ पत्र दायर किया जाएगा। निकायों द्वारा एनजीटी के निर्देशों का कितना पालन किया जा रहा है। कचरा प्रबंधन की क्या व्यवस्थाएं है। इसका प्रतिवेदन दो दिनों में तैयार की नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग को भेजी जानी है। एनजीटी द्वारा सूखा गीला कचरा, ट्रांसपोटेशन एवं सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट की जानकारी मांगी गई है। नगर परिषद द्वारा प्रतिवेदन भेजने की तैयारी की जा रही है। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी डा. विपिन कुमार ने बताया कि शहर में सूखे एवं गीले कचड़े के लिए डस्टबिन का वितरण किया गया है। सूखा एवं गीला कचड़ा कलेक्शन के लिए ई रिक्शा की व्यवस्था है। वर्तमान में तीन जगहों पर कंपोस्टपिट पर जैविक खाद बनाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि शहर में सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगाने की योजना है। इसके लिए 84 करोड़ रुपये का डीपीआर बनाया गया है। विभाग से राशि आबंटित होने पर निर्माण शुरू किया जाएगा। अगले साल होने वाले स्वच्छता सर्वे 2021 के लिए कचड़ा प्रबंधन पर ज्यादा फोकस रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें