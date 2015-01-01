पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमौजी डॉक्टर:डीएम के शोकॉज का भय नहीं, दो दिन बाद भी ड्यूटी पर नहीं आए दो डॉक्टर

लखीसराय3 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल का निरीक्षण एवं उपस्थिति पंजी का जांच करते सीएस।
  • डीएम के निरीक्षण के दो दिन बाद सिविल सर्जन के दौरे में भी अनुपस्थित पाए, रोका वेतन
  • 14 को डीएम के निरीक्षण मंे छह डॉक्टर थे गायब उनमें से दो फिर नहीं आए

डीएम के सख्त निर्देश के बाद भी लखीसराय सदर अस्पताल में व्यवस्था सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। डॉक्टर भी अपने आदतों से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। सदर अस्पताल के डॉक्टर लगातार अपनी ड्यूटी से अनुपस्थित पाए जा रहे हैं। दो दिन पूर्व जिलाधिकारी संजय कुमार सिंह के औचक निरीक्षण में कई सारी गड़बड़ियां पाए जाने के साथ ही डॉक्टर भी अनुपस्थित पाए गए थे।

डीएम ने इस मामले में कार्रवाई का आदेश भी दिया था। डीएम के निर्देश पर सिविल सर्जन डा. आत्मानंद कुमार ने बुधवार को सदर अस्पताल का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान कुव्यवस्था की पोल खुल गई। दो डॉक्टर ड्यूटी से गायब मिले।

सिविल सर्जन सदर अस्पताल में रहकर सभी वार्डों में घूम-घूमकर व्यवस्था देखी। इमरजेंसी वार्ड, प्रसव वार्ड, एसएनसीयू, जेनरल वार्ड, ओपीडी, दवा वितरण केंद्र, अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर, ओपीडी की बारीकी से जांच की। रोस्टर के अनुसार चिकित्सकों व कर्मियों की खोज की गई। जिसमें दो डॉक्टर अनुपस्थित मिले।

साथ ही कुछ कर्मी भी अनुपस्थित मिले। सिविल सर्जन ने कहा है कि जो डॉक्टर व कर्मी अनुपस्थित मिले हैं, उनसे स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया है। उनपर कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। सिविल सर्जन के निरीक्षण में डाॅ. संजय कुमार एवं डा. ज्योत्सना कुमारी अनुपस्थित पाई गई हैं।

सीएचसी सूर्यगढ़ा में प्रभारी चिकित्सक पर गिरी गाज

सूर्यगढ़ा सीएचसी में लगातार मिल रही गड़बड़ी व अनियमितता की शिकायत को डीएम ने गंभीरता से लेते हुए सीएचसी प्रभारी डाॅ. जवाहर साहू को सीएचसी से हटाकर सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है। डॉ. जवाहर साहू पर कोरोना काल में भी अनियमितता बरतने का आरोप है।

4 अप्रैल को पदभार संभालने के 4 दिन के बाद ही 8 अप्रैल को कोरोना काल में सीएचसी प्रभारी के द्वारा सीएचसी के नये भवन में ही निजी क्लीनिक खोलकर उपचार करने का मामले को भास्कर ने प्रकाशित किया था। इसके बाद क्लीनिक को बंद करना पड़ा था। इधर डीएम के फैसले का चैंबर सदस्य सह समाजसेवी विमल वर्मा, समाजसेवी गोपाल राय, युवा समाजसेवी अमित भाई पटेल, पूर्व जिप सदस्य अमित सागर ने स्वागत किया है।

फार्मासिस्ट को लगाई फटकार
सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. आत्मानंद कुमार ने बताया कि निरीक्षण के क्रम में दवा काउंटर पर पर्याप्त संख्या में दवा की उपलब्धता नहीं रहने पर फार्मासिस्ट को फटकार लगाते हुए स्पष्टीकरण पूछा गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी मरीजों को दवा उपलब्ध कराना अस्पताल प्रशासन की जिम्मेवारी है।

अनुपस्थित पाए गए थे डॉक्टर
सिविल सर्जन के निरीक्षण में अनुपस्थित पाए गए डॉक्टर संजय कुमार एवं डॉ. ज्योत्सना कुमारी सोमवार को डीएम के निरीक्षण में भी अनुपस्थित पाए गए थे। डीएम ने दोनों से स्पष्टीकरण पूछने के साथ ही कार्रवाई का निर्देश सिविल सर्जन को दिया था। निरीक्षण के दौरान डीएम अनुपस्थित रहने वाले डॉक्टर का हाजिरी काटने के साथ ही रजिस्टर भी जब्त कर अपने साथ ले गए थे।

उपस्थिति नहीं बनाते डॉक्टर
सदर अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों की उपस्थिति दर्ज करने के लिए फेस बायोमेट्रिक मशीन लगवाया था। लेकिन यह व्यवस्था डॉक्टरों के कारण बहाल नहीं हो पाई। सदर अस्पताल के कर्मियों और सुरक्षा गार्डों ने फेस बायोमेट्रिक से उपस्थिति बनाने के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन तो करा लिया, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराया।

