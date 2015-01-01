पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत का जश्न...:2 सीट में से दोनों को एक-एक

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना के बाद मिली जीत के बाद शहर में समर्थकों के साथ निकले भाजपा प्रत्याशी विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बड़ी दुर्गा स्थान में माथा टेका, शहर भ्रमण कर लोगों का अभिवादन किया।
  • भाजपा और कांग्रेस में रहा सीधा मुकाबला, भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 73,586 व कांग्रेस को 62,956 मत
  • शुरुआती दौर में राजद की बढ़त बीच में पीछे छूटा, फिर सबको पीछे छोड़ 9371 मतों से जीत हासिल की
  • व्यवसायियों एवं वैश्य-बनियों के वोट बैंक में सेंध नहीं लगा सकी कांग्रेस, मोदी फैक्टर रहा कारगर

लखीसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र से श्रम संसाधन मंत्री रहे भाजपा प्रत्याशी विजय कुमार सिन्हा तीसरी बार लगातार जीत दर्ज किया है। विजय कुमार सिन्हा 10,630 मतों से जीत दर्ज कराई है। लखीसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र का 39 राउंड में गिनती पूरी करनी थी लेकिन कुछ मतों को वीवीपैट से गिनती करने के कारण 44 राउंड में गितनी पूरी की गई। भाजपा प्रत्याशी विजय कुमार सिन्हा को कुल 73,586 मत एवं महागठबंधन के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को अमरेश कुमार को 62,956 मत प्राप्त हुआ। तीसरे स्थान पर मात्र 11,480 मत प्राप्त कर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुजीत कुमार पिता बाल्मिकी सिंह तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। चुनाव लड़ने की अपरिपक्वता एवं कई निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के द्वारा जातीय मतो के विखराव के कारण महागठबंधन को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं लोगों के काफी विरोध के बावजूद सीधे तौर पर लोगों से जुड़े रहने एवं मोदी फैक्टर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के जीत का कारण बना। लखीसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 44 राउंड में हुई मतों की गिनती के दौरा एक-दो राउंड को छोड़ कर लगातार भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रत्येक राउंड में बढ़त बनाए रखे। जिन क्षेत्राें से उन्हें वोट मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं थी उन क्षेत्रों से भी भाजपा प्रत्याशी बढ़त बनाकर आगे बढ़ते रहे। लखीसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र के निर्धारित 39 राउंड के गिनती में 10,694 से आगे थे। इसके अलावे 05 अन्य राउंड की गिनती में 10630 मतों से विजयी हासिल की। सभी राउंड में बढ़त बनाए रखने के कारण महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी को कभी भी आगे बढ़ने का मौका नहीं दिया। हालांकि लखीसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतों की गणना का कार्य कभी धीमा रहा बावजूद यह सीट भी लोगों के लिए दिलचस्प बना रहा। सभी निगाह इस पर टीकी रही।

सूर्यगढ़ा से राजद प्रत्याशी प्रह्लाद यादव को जीत
लखीसराय | सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद प्रत्याशी प्रह्लाद यादव चौथी बार जीते। 9,371 मतों से जदयू के रामानंद को हराया। राजद प्रत्याशी प्रह्लाद यादव को 61,310 मत मिले। वहीं दूसरे स्थान पर जदयू के रामानंद मंडल को 51,939 मत तथा तीसरे स्थान पर रहे लोजपा प्रत्याशी रविशंकर प्रसाद अशोक को 44,025 मत प्राप्त हुए। जिले के दो विधानसभा क्षेत्र लखीसराय एवं सूर्यगढ़ा में सबसे दिलचस्प मुकाबला सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र का ही रहा। यहां से चुनाव लड़ रहे एनडीए के जदयू, महागठबंधन के राजद एवं लोजपा प्रत्याशी के बीच त्रिकोणात्मक मुकाबला रहा। जिले भर के लोगों के लिए सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र दिलचस्प बना रहा।
11 राउंड तक बढ़त, 12वें से 25 राउंड तक लगातार आगे
मतगणना के शुरुआत से ही तीनों प्रमुख प्रत्याशियों के बीच होड़ लगी रहीे। राजद प्रत्याशी पहले राउंड से बढ़त बनाते हुए सात राउंड तक आगे रहे। उसके बाद लोजपा के रविशंकर प्रसाद अशोक से एक हजार मतों से आगे रहे। 11 राउंड तक बढ़त बनाकर रखे। 12वें राउंड से जदयू प्रत्याशी रामानंद लगातार बढ़त बनाए रखे। दो से चार हजार मतों के अंतर से बढ़त जारी रखा। यह क्रम जदयू प्रत्याशी का 25 राउंड तक जारी रहा। उसके बाद 26 राउंड में महज स764 मतों से लोजपा प्रत्याशी आगे बढ़े। इसके बाद राजद प्रत्याशी प्रहलाद यादव ने जदयू एवं लोजपा प्रत्याशी को अंतिम 37 वें राउंड तक पछाड़ते हुए 9,371 मत से आगे निकल गए। प्रहलाद यादव की जीत शुरू से ही तय मानी जा रही थी। यहां से मुख्य मुकाबला जदयू से था।

