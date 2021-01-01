पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:सड़क दुर्घटना में एक की मौत, एक जख्मी

लखीसराय6 घंटे पहले
  • रामगढ़ चौक थाना क्षेत्र के झुलौना गांव के समीप हुआ सड़क हादसा

रामगढ़ चौक थाना क्षेत्र के झुलौना गांव के पास गुरुवार रात बाइक और अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर में बाइक चालक की मौत हो गई, जबकि उनका पुत्र जख्मी हो गया। जख्मी का इलाज सदर अस्पताल में कराने के बाद निजी क्लिनिक में भर्ती कराया गया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद परिजन को सौंप दिया है। मृतक की पहचान शेखपुरा जिले के मदारी निवासी देवेन्द्र यादव (48) के रूप में हुई। जबकि जख्मी रविशंकर कुमार मृतक का पुत्र बताया जाता है। जानकारी के अनुसार देवेन्द्र यादव अपने पुत्र रविशंकर कुमार के साथ बाइक से अपने गांव मदारी से किऊल थाना क्षेत्र के खगौर गांव अपने ससुराल आ रहा था। टक्कर मारने के बाइ वाहन चालक वाहन लेकर भागने में सफल रहा। अज्ञात वाहन चालक के विरूद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज कराया गया है। घटना के बाद से मृतक के परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

चार दिन बाद महुअरडीह तालाब में मिला लापता बालक का शव
लखीसराय| हलसी थाना क्षेत्र के महुअरडीह तालाब से शुक्रवार को ग्रामीणों ने चार दिनों से लापता बालक के शव को बरामद किया है। शव बरामद होने की सूचना हलसी थानाध्यक्ष को देने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया। हलसी थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि महुअरडीह निवासी श्रवण ठाकुर का पुत्र धीरज कुमार(07) 26 जनवरी से ही लापता था। परिजनों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को देने के साथ ही अपने स्तर से भी खोजबीन किया। खोजबीन के क्रम में शुक्रवार को गांव के तालाब से शव को बरामद किया है। घटना के बाद से मृतक के परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि आशंका है कि पैर फिसलने के कारण धीरज तालाब के गहरे पानी में डूबने से मौत हो गई।

