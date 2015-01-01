पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गलत विज्ञापन प्रकाशित कर हुई बहाली:नप में आउटसोर्सिंग से 11 वार्ड सचिव व 68 अन्य पदों पर नियुक्त का मामला

लखीसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आउटसोर्सिंग द्वारा नगर परिषद में विभिन्न पदों पर बहाली प्रक्रिया में व्यापक पैमाने पर गड़बड़ी किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। नगर परिषद में 11 वार्ड सचिव सहित विभिन्न 68 पदों पर बहाली की प्रक्रिया की गई है। आउटसोर्सिंग एजेंसी ने प्रक्रिया पूरी कर नियुक्ति पत्र के लिए नप कार्यालय को सूची उपलब्ध करा दी है। लेकिन पूरी प्रक्रिया सवालों के घेरे में है। बहाली के लिए निकाले गए विज्ञापन को गलत तरीके से प्रकाशित किया गया ताकि किसी को इसकी जानकारी ही न हो।

मामले को लेकर नगर परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 22 के वार्ड पार्षद एवं नप के सशक्त स्थायी समिति के सदस्य साधना देवी ने पूरे बहाली पर सवाल उठाते हुए मामले की जांच के लिए नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी, जिलाधिकारी एवं एसडीओ को आवेदन दिया है। जिसमें बहाली प्रक्रिया में बरती गई अनियमितता, भ्रष्टाचार एवं गड़बड़ी का उद्भेदन का जांच की मांग की है। उन्होंने बहाली प्रक्रिया को रद्द कर फिर से अखबार में विज्ञापन प्रकाशित कर बहाली प्रक्रिया करने की मांग की है।

बहाली में भाई भतीजावाद एवं अनियमितता की शिकायत
वार्ड पार्षद साधन देवी ने कहा कि बहाली प्रक्रिया में भाई भतीजा बाद एवं अनियमितता बरती गई है। चयन प्रक्रिया में चयनित अभ्यर्थियों में अधिकतर दो वार्ड के लोग है। चयन प्रक्रिया को हाइजैक कर पिछले दरवाजे से पूरी प्रक्रिया करने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने बहाली प्रक्रिया में बरती गई अनियमितता का बिंदुवार उल्लेख करते हुए जांच करने की मांग की है।

उन्होंने कहा कि नप में कर्मियों के चयन के लिए निकाले गए विज्ञापन को एक दिन मात्र भागलपुर संस्करण में निकाला गया है। जबकि अन्य अखबार में सभी एडिशन में विज्ञापन प्रकाशित करना चाहिए। बहाली के लिए जिस एजेंसी काे अधिकृत गया है नगर परिषद उस एजेंसी के प्रोपराइटर को पूर्व में अनियमितता के आरोप में बहार निकाल दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें