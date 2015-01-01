पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव का असर:15 से नहीं शुरू हाे सकेगी धान अधिप्राप्ति

लखीसराय
इस बार बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव और सरकार बनने की प्रत्याशा से विभागीय स्तर से धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए कोई निर्देश नहीं दिया गया है। किसान सरकारी स्तर पर पैक्स व व्यापार मंडलों के माध्यम से निर्धारित समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचते हैं।

परिणाम है कि एक बार फिर किसान ठगा महसूस कर रहे हैं और वे औने-पौने दामों पर बिचौलियों के हाथों धान बेचने को मजबूर हैं। वर्ष 2019-20 में जिले में सहकारिता विभाग ने धान की अधिप्राप्ति के लिए 70 हजार मीट्रिक टन का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया था। लेकिन 48 हजार मीट्रिक टन धान की अधिप्राप्ति हुई थी।

अभी तक बिहार में सरकार के गठन की प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं हुई है तो किसानों से धान अधिप्राप्ति की प्रक्रिया विलंब होने की संभावना बनी है। इस कारण किसान निराश हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि इस बार मौसम ने भी साथ दिया। धान में नमी भी नहीं के बराबर है। अब जबकि रबी फसल का समय आ गया है, इसमें बड़ी पूंजी चाहिए। यह पूंजी किसानों को धान की बिक्री से ही प्राप्त होती है।

नमी के अभाव में खेत की कर रहे पटवन

पिपरिया | दियारा इलाके के खेतों में नमी नहीं रहने से किसानों को रबी फसल की बुआई में परेशानी हो रही है। किसान पंपिंग सेट चलाकर सूखे खेत का पटवन कर रहे हैं। दियारा पिपरिया गांव के रामनरेश यादव, मंटू राय, सुखदेव प्रसाद आदि किसानों ने बताया कि खेत काफी सूख जाने के कारण रबी फसल की बुआई करने में काफी परेशानी हो रही है। नमी के अभाव में खेतों में जुताई का कार्य नहीं हो पा रहा है।

सरकार का निर्देश आते ही शुरू होगी खरीदारी

अधिप्राप्ति के लिए समय का निर्धारण भी नहीं किया गया है। निर्देश आते ही खरीदारी शुरू कर दी जायेगी। संभावना है कि सरकार गठन के बाद अधिप्राप्ति का काम शुरू हो पाएगा।
-मनोज कुमार शर्मा, डीसीओ

