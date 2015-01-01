पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम:मोबाइल पर लोग लेते रहे चुनाव परिणाम का अपडेट

बड़हियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणाम को लेकर बड़हिया के लोगों में जबरदस्त उत्सुकता देखी गयी। हालांकि पहली बार लोग परंपरागत टेलीविजन की जगह स्मार्टफोन से ज्यादा अपडेट लेते रहे। इसके साथ ही व्हाट्सएप व फेसबुक जैसे सोशल मीडिया मंचों पर भी सुबह से ही चर्चा शुरू हो गयी। राज्य की 243 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए सुबह आठ बजे मतगणना शुरू हुई और बड़हिया में चाय की चुस्की के साथ लोग चुनाव परिणामों को लेकर चर्चा करते दिखे। हालांकि इस बार उनके पास परिणामों की खबर देने के लिए टेलीविजन ज्यादा नहीं दिखा बल्कि स्मार्टफोन ही नजर आया। जहां कहीं भी चार लोग बैठे नजर आए उनमें से एक न एक जरूर स्मार्टफोन पर लाईव चैनल पर नतीजों की जानकारी ले रहा था। इस दौरान कुठ लोग खुश हो रहे थे तो कुछ के चेहरे पर उदासी छाई हुई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें