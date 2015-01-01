पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:मतगणना को लेकर पुलिस रही चौकस

बड़हियाएक घंटा पहले
लखीसराय विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना के दौरान बड़हिया थाना क्षेत्र के सभी चौक चौराहे के सड़क पर मंगलवार को सुरक्षा के अभूतपूर्व प्रबंध दिखाई दिए। बिहार पुलिस और अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के जवान नजर आए। बिहार पुलिस के आला अधिकारी भी सुबह से विभिन्न इलाकों में गश्त कर माहौल का जायजा ले रहे थे। देर शाम विधानसभा की सभी सीटों के नतीजे घोषित होने के बाद चुनाव ड्यूटी में लगे पुलिसकर्मियों ने चैन की सांस ली। पुलिस को डर था कि कुछ स्थानों पर हार के बाद पार्टी समर्थक हंगामा कर सकते हैं। खुफिया तंत्र से भी संकेत मिल रहा था कि संवेदनशील इलाकों में कुछ गड़बड़ी हो सकती है। इसे देखते हुए पुलिस पूरी तरह सजग थी।थानाध्यक्ष डीके पांडये थाना क्षेत्र में होने वाली प्रत्येक राजनीतिक गतिविधि पर नजर रखे हुए दिखे।

