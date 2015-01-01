पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव परिणाम:प्रह्लाद यादव को सूर्यगढ़ा विस सीट से सबसे अधिक बार जीत का है श्रेय

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
चानन में प्रोजक्टर पर विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम देखते युवा।
  • सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा सीट से एनडीए और महागठबंधन के बीच ही होता आया है मुकाबला
  • 1957 में हुआ था सूर्यगढ़ा विस का पहला चुनाव, 1967 और 1972 के चुनाव में सीपीआई को जीत, 1977 के चुनाव में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार को जीत

सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा में मुकाबला एनडीए और महागठबंधन के बीच ही होता आया है। 2015 के चुनाव में आरजेडी के प्रह्लाद यादव ने बीजेपी के प्रेम रंजन पटेल को मात दी थी। सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा सीट पर सबसे अधिक बार जीत का श्रेय भी राजद के प्रह्लाद यादव को ही जाता है। सूर्यगढ़ा में विधानसभा का पहला चुनाव साल 1957 में हुआ था। 1967 और 1972 का चुनाव जीतने के बाद सीपीआई को 1977 के चुनाव में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार रामजी प्रसाद के हाथों हार मिली थी और 1990 तक सीपीआई को जीत का इंतजार करना पड़ा। तब सतीश कुमार ने बीजेपी के प्रसिद्ध नारायण सिंह को मात दी थी। सीपीआई की ये यहां पर आखिरी जीत थी। हाल के चुनावों पर नजर डालें तो यहां पर मुकाबला बीजेपी और आरजेडी के बीच हुआ है। 1995 से 2015 के चुनाव तक यहां पर सिर्फ दो नेताओं को जादू चला है। 1995, 2000, 2005 और 2015 का चुनाव आरजेडी के प्रह्लाद यादव ने जीता तो वहीं 2005 का उपचुनाव और 2010 का चुनाव बीजेपी के प्रेम रंजन पटेल के नाम रहा। इस सीट पर हुए अब तक 15 चुनावों में सीपीआई को 4, आरजेडी को 3, बीजेपी को 2 और कांग्रेस को 3 बार जीत मिली है।
जेडीयू के रामानंद मंडल को हराया
प्रह्लाद यादव ने 2015 के बाद 2020 के चुनाव में भी अपनी जीत दर्ज की है। पिछले चुनाव में प्रह्लाद यादव जदयू और राजद वाली महागठबंधन के हिस्सा थे। 2020 के चुनाव में जदयू और बीजेपी एक साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ रही है। इस बार जेडीयू के रामानंद मंडल महागठबंधन के प्रह्लाद यादव के सामने थे। 2015 के चुनाव में प्रह्लाद यादव ने 30030 मत से जीते थे जबकि 2020 में सूर्यगढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से आरजेडी के प्रह़्लाद यादव 9371 मत से जीत हासिल किया है। इस बार तीसरे स्थान पर एलजेपी के रविशंकर प्रसाद सिंह रहे हैं। प्रह्लाद यादव का इस बार का जीत का फासला कम गया है। प्रह्लाद यादव ने 1980 में अपने राजनीतिक सफर की शुरुआत की थी। 1995 में चुनाव जीतकर प्रह्लाद यादव पहली बार विधानसभा पहुंचे थे। त्रिकोणीय मुकाबले में आखिरकार राजद ने बाजी मार ली।

सूर्यगढा में नहीं बची सांसद ललन सिंह की प्रतिष्ठा
लखीसराय | सूर्यगढ़ा सीट जदयू की प्रतिष्ठा से जुड़ी थी। सांसद राजीव रंजन सिंह ने वहां सारी ताकत भी लगा दी थी। कई दिनों तक कैंप किया। गांव गांव घूमे फिर भी उनकी और पार्टी की प्रतिष्ठा नहीं बच पाई। रामानंद मंडल को पार्टी प्रत्याशी बनाने से समर्पित एवं सांसद के करीबी कार्यकर्ताओं में नराजगी थी। सांसद ललन सिंह के नाराजगी को खत्म करने की अंतिम कोशिश भी नाकाम रही। टिकट के दावेदार व सांसद के सबसे करीबी रविशंकर सिंह अशोक ने जदूय को छोड़ लोजपा का दामन थामा। सांसद की परवाह किए बिन चुनावी मैदान में कूद पड़े। सूर्यगढा में त्रिकोणीय मुककाले को दिलचस्प बना दिया। रविशंकर सिंह जीत तो नहीं सके, जदयू को हार जरूर मिली। सांसद को भी अपनी प्रतिष्ठा गंवानी पड़ी।

मतगणना केन्द्र के आसपास राजनीतिक दलाें के कायर्कर्ता डेरा जमाकर काउंटिंग पर रखे थे नजर
लखीसराय| सुबह से ही पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज के बाहर कोई 200 मीटर दूर पर प्रत्याशी समर्थको की भीड़ दिन चढ़ने के साथ भीड़ बढ़ रही थी। प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक अपने अपने खेमें बैठ चुनाव परिणाम की राउंडवार जानकारी लेते रहे। दुकानों में चाय की चुस्कियों के साथ आने वाले परिणामों पर भी नजर बनाए हुए थे। प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक मंगलवार की सुबह मतगणना शुरू होने से पहले ही समर्थक केन्द्र पर पहंुचने लगे थे। फिर वहां पार्टी कार्यकर्ता एवं समर्थकों की भीड़ बढ़ती रही। दलीय प्रत्याशी समर्थकों ने मतगणना केन्द्र के इर्द गिर्द ही डेरा जमाए रखा था। प्रत्याशियाें द्वारा चाय काॅफी के साथ नाश्ता, भोजन का इंतजाम किया गया था जहां समर्थक जमे थे। विद्यापीठ चौक से पिपरिया प्रखंड को जोड़ने वाली सड़क पर स्थित है। पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज स्थित मतगणना केंद्र के निकट कई फूल के दुकान खुले थे। दुकानदारों को आशा था कि कोई जीते उनका फूल जरूर विकेगा। केन्द्र से कोई 1 किलोमीटर पहले विद्यापीठ चौक पर बैरिकेटिंग की गई थी। विद्यापीठ चौक से मतगणना केन्द्र तक सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम था। मतगणना केन्द्र से कुछ दूरी पर फूलों का स्टॉल लगा था। स्टॉल पर फूलमालाएं सजी थी। हालांकि परिणाम आने में देरी के चलते फूलों की बिक्री नहीं हो रही थी। फूल बेचने वाले हर किसी पार्टी समर्थकाें की ओर देखते रहे। विक्रेता इस बात से आश्वस्त थे कि परिणाम आने पर खरीददार जरूर ही फूलों के लिए उनके पास आएंगे।

