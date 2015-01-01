पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सूर्यगढ़ा के तीन डॉक्टर सहित 14 कर्मियों का रोका वेतन

सूर्यगढ़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • सिविल सर्जन ने लापरवाही पर की कार्रवाई

सीएचसी सूर्यगढ़ा के चिकित्सक सहित एएनएम के लगातार अनुपस्थित रहने को लेकर सीएस आत्मानंद कुमार ने चिकित्सक व एएनएम पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। 7 नवम्बर को सीएस ने सूर्यगढ़ा सीएचसी का औचक निरीक्षण किया था जिसमें चिकित्सक एवं कर्मियो के उपस्थिति पंजी के अवलोकन के पश्चात तीन चिकित्सक और 14 कर्मी अनुपस्थित पाये गये थे। साथ ही सीएचसी में साफ सफाई नहीं रहने के साथ ही सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में अनियमितता बरतने का मामला सामने आया था। जिसके आलोक में चिकित्सक,एएनएम ,सफाई कर्मी एवं गार्ड के वेतन व मानदेय पर रोक लगा दी है। संबंधित एजेंसी का भी भुगतान अगले आदेश तक अवरूद्ध किया गया। चिकित्सक में डाॅ. वाइके दिवाकर,डाॅ. मधुमिता मंडल,डाॅ लीली संतोषणी बेसरा,एएनएम में सरस्वती देवी,रीना कुमारी,लक्ष्मी कुमारी,मीरा कुमारी,उषा कुमारी, मनीषा कुमारी,ममता में वीणा देवी,नीलम देवी, कुन्ती देवी, शोभा देवी का वेतन पर रोक लगाया गया है। इस मामले को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर ने कई बार प्रमुखता से खबर प्रकाशित किया था।

