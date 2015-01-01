पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सड़क पर दुकानदारों ने किया अतिक्रमण

पीरीबाजार3 घंटे पहले
पीरीबाजार में लगा जाम।
  • पीरीबाजार में जाम से लोग परेशान, जिम्मेदार बने हैं लापरवाह

पीरी बाजार में दुकानदारों के सड़क पर अतिक्रमण के कारण लगातार लग रहे जाम से आवागमन करने वाले लोगों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। स्थानीय दुकानदारों द्वारा सड़क अतिक्रमण किये जाने से जाम यहां की स्थायी समस्या बन गयी है। प्रशासनिक अधिकारी भी इसके प्रति पूरी तरह उदासीन बने हुए हैं। पीरी बाजार के बीचों-बीच होकर गुजरने वाली सड़क कजरा-धरहरा मार्ग को जोड़ती है। इससे होकर प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों वाहनों का परिचालन होता है। पूर्व में सड़क के चौड़ीकरण को लेकर लोगों को उम्मीद जगी थी। पूर्व में हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर अवैध अतिक्रमण के जगहों को चिन्हित किया गया परंतु निदान नहीं हुआ है। पीरी बाजार में जाम की समस्या बनी हुई है। स्थानीय लोगों न जिला प्रशासन से इस ओर ध्यान देने की बात कही है।

