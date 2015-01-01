पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मतगणना समाप्त:मतगणना के बाद कार्यालयों में रहा सन्नाटा

लखीसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बुधवार को अधिकांश सरकारी कार्यालयों में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। किसी कार्यालय में इक्के-दुक्के कर्मी आए भी तो अलसाए रहे। सभी चुनावी थकान के कारण सुस्ता रहे थे। कई कार्यालयों में तो ताला लटका मिला। करीब माह भर से चल रही चुनावी तैयारी और मंगलवार को देर रात तक मतगणना के कारण सभी हलकान थे। बुधवार के बाद भी एक अघोषित छुट्टी का नजारा दिखा।

बुधवार को कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में दोपहर 12 बजे तक डीएम, एसपी, डीडीसी सहित अन्य कोई भी पदाधिकारी कार्यालय में नहीं थे। डीएम चैंबर के पास कार्यालय अधीक्षक, होमगार्ड जवान एवं कुछ चतुर्थवर्गीय कर्मचारी चुनाव संबंधी चर्चा में जुटे थे।

कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में भीड़ नहीं रही। कमोवेश यही स्थिति अनुमंडल कार्यालय की भी थी। अनुमंडल कार्यालय परिसर में एसडीपीओ की गाड़ी पोर्टिको में खड़ी थी और वे काम निपटाने में मशगूल थे। लखीसराय एवं सूर्यगढ़ा विस क्षेत्र से जीते प्रत्याशी धार्मिक स्थलों में मत्था टेकने में जुटे हैं।

सूर्यगढ़ा विस क्षेत्र से जीतने वाले राजद प्रत्याशी प्रह्लाद यादव ने पूजा की। लखीसराय विस क्षेत्र से जीतने वाले विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने मंगलवार रात बड़हिया महारानी स्थान में पूजा की। बुधवार को अशोकधाम, गोविंद बाबा स्थान एवं चानन के तिलकपुर गांव में पूजा अर्चना की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें