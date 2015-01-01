पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कोहरे के कारण स्कार्पियो और बोलेरो में टक्कर, एक की मौत

सूर्यगढ़ा6 घंटे पहले
सूर्यगढ़ा में सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त स्कार्पियो एवं बोलेरो वाहन।
  • तिनमुहानी के समीप एनएच-80 पर सुबह 4 बजे की घटना
  • बोलेरो और स्कॉर्पियो सवार बारात से वापस लौट रहे थे

शनिवार सुबह करीब 4 बजे थाना क्षेत्र के तिनमुहानी चौक के समीप एनएच पर बारात से लौट रहे बोलेरो और सूर्यगढ़ा से लखीसराय जा रहे स्कार्पियो में आमने-सामने जोरदार टक्कर हो गयी। बाेलेरो पर सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गयी जबकि आधा दर्जन से अधिक बाराती जख्मी हो गये। स्कार्पियो पर सवार एक वृद्ध को मामूली चोट आई। बताया जाता है कि घना कोहरे के कारण चालक एक दूसरे को देख नहीं पाए। मृतक की पहचान शेखपुरा जिले के बरबीघा थाना क्षेत्र के करमनचक गांव निवासी बाल्मिकी पासवान के 38 वर्षीय पुत्र ईश्वर पासवान के रूप में हुई। जानकारी मिलते ही सूर्यगढ़ा थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार ने जख्मी को उपचार के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। कई लोगों का उपचार सूर्यगढ़ा और लखीसराय नर्सिग होम में हुआ। वहीं पुलिस ने दोनों क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों को जब्त कर लिया है। जख्मी लोगों की पहचान जमुई रोड लखीसराय निवासी सत्यनारायण पासवान के पुत्र अनंत कुमार, लखीसराय निवासी किट्टु कुमार, अमित कुमार, मोहन सिंह सहित अन्य के रूप में हुई। थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार ने बताया कि दोनों वाहन जब्त है। शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद परिजन को सौंप दिया। आवेदन के आलोक में कार्रवाही हाेगी। शव का कराया गया पोस्टमार्टम, वाहन को किया गया जब्त

तिनमुहानी एनएच-80 पर था घना कोहरा, मवेशी बचाने में हुई घटना
जानकारी के अनुसार बोलेरो मुंगेर के शिवकुंड से दानापुर बारात गया था वहीं स्कार्पियो नयाटोला सलेमपुर गांव में बारात आयी थी। दोनों वाहन बारात से लौटने के दौरान तिनमुहानी के समीप आपस में टकरा गए। बताया गया कि तिनमुहानी एनएच 80 पर घना कोहरा के बीच अचानक सड़क पर मवेशी आ गया। कोहरा के कारण दोनों में जोरदार टक्कर हो गई। स्कार्पियो पर सवार लोगों में एक वृद्ध को मामूली चोट आई जबकि बोलेरो सवार सभी लोग बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए। जख्मी को लखीसराय ले जाया गया जहां से ईश्वर पासवान को गंभीर अवस्था में पटना रेफर किया गया। लेकिन रास्ते में ही मौत हो गई।

शादी के घर में छाया मातम का माहौल
बोलेरो सवार सभी बारात में शामिल लोग मुंगेर के शिवकुंड गांव के निवासी है। बोलेरो पर सवार युवक की मौत की खबर परिजनों को मिलते ही शादी के उल्लास का माहौल मातम में बदल गया। परिजनों एवं गांव में शोक की लहर दौड़ गयी। बारात में शामिल अन्य लोग दूसरे वाहन से आ रहे थे जिन्होंने सूचना परिजनों को दी।

