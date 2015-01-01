पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी:झारखंड में लूटी बाइक से बिहार में हो रही थी शराब की तस्करी

सूर्यगढ़ा2 घंटे पहले
विगत दो माह पूर्व सूर्यगढ़ा थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार द्वारा छापेमारी कर शराब के साथ जब्त किए गए बाइक अनुसंधान में लूट की गई हुई निकली। मंगलवार को मामले का खुलासा करते हुए थानाध्यक्ष ने इसकी जानकारी दी। देसी शराब के साथ जब्त की गई बाइक झारखंड के बासुकीनाथ थाना क्षेत्र के जरमुंडा गांव निवासी ई. नवदीप कुमार की है। थानाध्यक्ष द्वारा नवदीप कुमार से पूछताछ में इसका खुलासा हुआ। नवदीप गोड्डा में इंजीनियर पद पर कार्यरत है। विगत माह पूर्व कार्यस्थल से वापस लौटने के दौरान रास्ते में 5-6 हथियार बंद अपराधियों ने हथियार के बल पर उनकी बाइक को लूट लिया था। इस घटना की थाना में प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज करायी है। थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार ने बताया कि प्रखंड के थाना क्षेत्रों में झारखंड से लूटी वाहन का इस्तेमाल शराब तस्करी में किया जा रहा है।

