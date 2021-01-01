पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:नक्सल क्षेत्रों में बेहतर कार्य के लिए एसपी हुए पुरस्कृत

लखीसराय38 मिनट पहले
  • गृह मंत्रालय का आंतरिक सुरक्षा सेवा पदक मिला

नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में बेहतर कार्य के लिए लखीसराय एसपी सुशील कुमार को गृह मंत्रालय का आंतरिक सुरक्षा सेवा पदक से नवाजा गया है। डीजीपी एसके सिंघल ने आदेश जारी किया है। पदक के लिए सुशील कुमार के अलावा आईजी मुख्यालय राकेश राठी एवं जमुई के एएसपी अभियान सुधांशु कुमार चयनित हुए। विदित हो कि लखीसराय के एसपी सुशील कुमार के नेतृत्व में जिले में नक्सली विरोधी अभियानों में पुलिस बल को कई सफलताएं मिली हैं। सुशील कुमार लखीसराय एवं गया के इमामगंज में रहते हुए नक्सलियों के खिलाफ बेहतर काम किए हैं। देश में नक्सल गतिविधि और देश विरोधी गतिविधियों के खिलाफ बेहतर काम करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों को भारत सरकार का गृह मंत्रालय हर साल पुरस्कार देता है। एसपी सुशील कुमार ने कहा कि इमामगंज गया में 14 माह एवं लखीसराय में 19 माह के कार्यकाल में नक्सलियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते रहे हैं और आगे भी करते रहेंगे। चयन होने पर उन्होंने वरीय पदाधिकारियों के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया।

