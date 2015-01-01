पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:पर्यवेक्षक और कर्मियों को दिया प्रशिक्षण

लखीसराय4 घंटे पहले
पदाधिकारियों एवं कर्मियो को प्रशिक्षण देते डीएम एवं उपस्थित पदाधिकारी
  • पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना शुरू होने के 30 मिनट बाद ही ईवीएम से मतों की शुरू होगी गणना

10 नवंबर को राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज लखीसराय भवन में जिले के दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र की होने वाली मतगणना कार्य को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारी अंतिम चरण में हैं। मतगणना कार्य को लेकर शुक्रवार को सूर्यगढ़ा और लखीसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र में होने वाले मतगणना कार्य में लगने वाले मतगणना कार्य में लगने वाले माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर, मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक और कर्मियों को दो शिफ्ट में प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी संजय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि मतगणना कार्य पूरी तरह से निष्पक्ष तरीके से कराया जाएगा। मतगणना के सभी कक्षों के साथ ही अन्य जरूरी स्थानों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। गेट पर मेटेल डिटेक्टर लगेगा। बिना पास के किसी को भी प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा। मतगणना कार्य में बैंक कर्मियों एवं पदाधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार सुपरवाइजर के लिए 55, माइक्रो ऑब्जर्बर और सहायक के लिए 60-60 लोगों प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। दोनों विधानसभा का मतगणना 14 अलग-अलग टेबुलों पर कराया जाएगा। प्रत्येक टेबुल पर मतगणना कार्य के लिए 28 माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर, 28 मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक एवं 28 मतगणना सहायक के अलावा अतिरिक्त कर्मियों की भी ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

सभी वोटिंग एजेंट का लिया जाएगा हस्ताक्षर
रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर और ऑर्ब्जबर के टेबुल के कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति हुई है। मतगणना के बाद रिजल्ट के बाद 17सी भाग-2 पर मतगणना एजेंट का हस्ताक्षर लिया जाएगा। पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना शुरू होने के 30 मिनट बाद ही ईवीएम से मतों की गणना शुरू होगी। डीएम ने कहा कि प्रत्येक राऊंड की गणना के समय ही गणना अभिकर्ता को कोई शिकायत की सुनवाई होगी, लेकिन टेबुल से मशीन हटने के बाद किसी प्रकार की शिकायत नहीं सुनी जाएगी।

